Certification: Public Sector CC0

Facebook and the Justice Department urge a federal judge to approve the $ 5 billion deal the Federal Trade Commission received with Facebook to settle Cambridge Analytica’s privacy concerns

The landmark settlement was contested in July by the Electronic Privacy Information Center, known as EPIC, and is pending before Judge Timothy Kelly of the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

In court filings Friday, the justice ministry said the deal would bring “substantial relief” to consumers, and Facebook argued that the settlement would provide “privacy beyond what is required by United States law” and “an incredible level of accountability from his executives.”

In a separate legal filing, Facebook challenged EPIC’s legal status to prevent settlement. “The EPIC’s late filing of the complaint does not identify any legally protected interest,” the Facebook filing said.

Critics of the deal, struck in July, say they are doing nothing to protect Facebook users from privacy raids and protect the company from liability in thousands of consumer complaints.

“The proposed order wipes the Facebook plate clean without Facebook even having to admit blame for privacy violations,” EPIC said in a July complaint.

Kelly set a deadline for the government and Facebook to respond Friday. The FTC surrendered to the Department of Justice, which is handling the case on its behalf.

Facebook and the FTC have defended the record terms and settlement terms.

In its submission Friday, the Justice Department said the FTC agreement blocks Facebook’s future “misuse of data” and calls for fundamental changes in the way the social giant handles billions of users’ personal information.

Under the settlement, which concludes an annual survey that triggered the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social giant must extend privacy to Facebook itself, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp. It must also adopt a corporate system of checks and balances in order to remain in compliance with the FTC’s provision. Facebook must also maintain a data security program that includes information protection such as users’ phone numbers.

The FTC’s $ 5 billion fine is nearly 20 times the highest ever privacy or data security penalty ever assessed worldwide and one of the largest ever imposed by the US government for any breach.

Separately, Facebook has agreed to pay $ 100 million to settle the data abuse charges submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We have agreed to pay a historic fine, but even more importantly, we will make some major structural changes to the way this company manufactures and operates, CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook in July.

Consumer watchdogs have accused the FTC that it will be easy for Facebook, whose privacy practices have long been on the cross.

The EPIC requested a hearing from the court to evaluate the settlement. The judge may require the government to change the terms of the settlement.

Facebook was fined $ 1.65 million by Brazil

(c) 2020 US today



Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Reference:

Facebook, government court seeks $ 5 billion FTC settlement (2020, January 27)

retrieved on January 27, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-facebook-urge-court-billion-ftc.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.