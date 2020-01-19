In a classic case of getting lost in translation, Facebook faced flogging recently after it mistranslated the name of Chinese leader Xi Jinping as “Mr. Sh ** hole.”

It happened that every time Jinping’s name appeared in Burmese publications on the social media platform, the name was changed to “Mr Sh ** hole” in English.

Facebook apologized on Saturday for the incident, blaming a technical error for involuntary indecency.

The mistake came to light on the second day of a visit by the president to the country of Southeast Asia, where Xi and state adviser Aung San Suu Kyi signed dozens of agreements covering massive infrastructure plans backed by Beijing.

A statement about the visit published on Suu Kyi’s official Facebook page was full of references to “Mr. Shithole” when translated into English, while a headline in the local news newspaper The Irrawaddy appeared as “Dinner honors the shithole president “.

It was not clear how long the problem lasted, but Google’s translation function did not show the same error.

“We solved a technical problem that caused incorrect Burmese to English translations on Facebook. This should not have happened and we are taking steps to ensure that it does not happen again. We sincerely apologize for the crime this has caused, “Facebook said in a statement.

The Facebook system did not have President Xi Jinping’s name in its Burmese database and guessed the translation, the company said. The translation tests of similar words that begin with “xi” and “shi” in Burmese also produced “shithole,” he added.

China’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

Facebook is blocked in mainland China. But it is not blocked in Hong Kong and continental companies are advertised in other parts of the platform, which makes China the country with the highest income from Facebook after the United States. It is establishing a new engineering team to focus specifically on the lucrative Chinese advertising business, Reuters reported last week.

Not the first time

Facebook has faced numerous problems with Burmese translation in the past. In 2018, it temporarily removed the function after a Reuters report showed that the tool was producing strange results.

An investigation documented how the company was failing in its efforts to combat Burmese and Burmese language publications about Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, some 730,000 of whom fled a military offensive in 2017 that the UN has said was carried out with “intent genocidal. ”

He also showed that the translation function was flawed, citing an anti-Rohingya publication advocating killing Muslims that was translated into English as “I shouldn’t have a rainbow in Myanmar.”

(With contributions from Reuters)

