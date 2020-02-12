Facebook cleans up other accounts related to Russia and takes another action

Facebook’s recent attempt to curb manipulation eliminated dozens of accounts related to Russian military intelligence

Facebook said on Wednesday that it had deleted dozens of accounts related to Russian intelligence to remove manipulation and disinformation from the huge social network.

Other accounts originating in Iran, Vietnam and Myanmar have also been blocked on Facebook and Instagram for “outside interference or government interference,” said Facebook security chief Nathaniel Gleicher.

The Russian-based network, which included 78 Facebook accounts and four on Instagram, focused mainly on Ukraine and neighboring countries, and reported on the conflict in Syria, ethnic tensions in the Crimea, and the crash of a Malaysian airliner in Ukraine each year , 2014.

“Although the people behind this network tried to hide their identity and coordination, our investigation found links to Russian military intelligence,” Gleicher said in a blog post.

The move is the latest that social networks are taking to address foreign manipulation, including efforts to artificially spread certain political messages, often with misinformation.

Facebook said it also destroyed separate networks in Iran, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

Six Iranian Facebook and five Instagram accounts that focused on U.S.-Iranian relations were removed for “coordinated spurious conduct” and obvious links to a similar network Facebook dismantled in January 2019 ,

“They shared contributions on political news and geopolitics, including topics such as the US elections, Christianity, US-Iran relations, US immigration policies, criticism of US policies in the Middle East, and public figures Life and video interviews with academics, public figures and columnists on issues related to Iran and the US election, “Gleicher said.

Another 13 Facebook accounts from Myanmar and Vietnam were removed due to the use of fake accounts to manage pages that “are considered to be independent news hubs for telecommunications customers”, which, according to Facebook, reduced competitors.

These sites were found to be linked to the Mytel in Myanmar and Viettel in Vietnam telecommunications services as well as Gapit Communications, a communications company in Vietnam.

