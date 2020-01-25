Facebook AI gives maps a brush to help robots find their way

Certification: Public Sector CC0

Who needs maps? Facebook has made an impressive feat involving AI that can be navigated without any maps.

Facebook’s desire for boxing rights, even though they said they had a way to go, was evident in her blog post, “Almost perfect 2.5 billion goal navigation.”

Long story short, Facebook has delivered an algorithm that, by quoting MIT Technology Review, allows robots to find the shortest route in unfamiliar environments, opening the door for robots that can operate in homes and offices. ”

And, according to the plain and simple, UbergizmoTyler Lee also wrote: “Facebook believes that with this new algorithm, they will be able to create robots that can navigate an area without the need for maps … In theory, you could place a robot in a room or an area without a map and should be able to find its way to its destination. “

Erik Wijmans and Abhishek Kadian said in a Facebook post on January 21 that one of the key technology challenges is, ultimately, “teaching these systems to navigate complex, unfamiliar real-world environments to reach a specific destination – Map.”

Facebook has faced the challenge. The two announce that Facebook AI has created a mass distribution algorithm called DD-PPO, “which has effectively resolved the goal of target navigation using only RGB-D, GPS and compass camera”.

DD-PPO represents the decentralized distribution of central optimization policy. This is what Facebook is using to train agents and the results observed in virtual environments such as homes and office buildings have been encouraging. Bloggers have pointed out that “even if it fails 1 in 100 times it is unacceptable in the natural world, where a robot agent can harm himself or his environment by making a mistake”.

In addition to DD-PPO, the authors have lent credence to Facebook AI’s open source AI Habitat platform for “the speed and reliability of the latest technology”. AI Habitat released its open source announcement last year as a simulation platform for training embedded agents such as virtual robots in 3-D photorealistic environments. Facebook said it was part of Facebook AI’s ongoing effort to create systems that are less dependent on the large data sets used for supervised training.

(Douglas Heaven at MIT Technology Review: “While Facebook trained bots for three days at AI Habitat,” Others took a month or more to train bots in a similar project, but Facebook dropped things by massively wiping the slowest bots out of the pool so that you shouldn’t have to wait at the finish line faster each round. “)

InfoQ had said in July that “Technology was adopting a different approach than that based on static datasets traditionally used by other researchers and that Facebook decided to open this technology to move this subfield forward.”

Jon Fingas at Engadget look at how the team worked on AI navigation (and here comes the 25 billion figure). “Previous projects tend to struggle without tremendous computing power. Facebook is teaching a virtual agent to handle point-to-point navigation for its corresponding 80 years of human experience – that is, about 2.5 billion steps.”

The result was an algorithm smart enough in indoor environments to pick the right fork along the way (as opposed to breaking the withdrawal time) and quickly identify the errors if they were headed in the wrong direction.

Heaven, on his own MIT Technology Review element, was also useful for positioning the number in the box. “Facebook trained Facebook for three days on AI Habitat, a photorealistic virtual model of a building’s interior, with rooms and corridors and furniture. Then they took 2.5 billion steps – the equivalent of 80 years of human experience.

Researchers focused on projects centered around auxiliary robots that consider navigation features critical. “Navigation is needed to create AI agents and assistants who help people in the natural world, from robots that can retrieve an object from an upstairs office, to systems that help people with visual impairments, to AI assistants providing relevant information to people wearing augmented reality glasses, “wrote Wijmans and Abhishek Kadiana.

The authors made their case for a world less dependent on maps. Maps, they argue, “go beyond the moment they are created. Most real-world environments are evolving – buildings and structures are changing, objects are moving and people and pets are in constant flow. “

What’s next? “We hope to build on the success of DD-PPO by creating systems that navigate to points with only camera input and not a compass or GPS data.”

Why no compass or GPS data? In a Jan. 21 publication, Wijmans and Kadian reported that “compass and GPS data may be noisy or simply unavailable indoors. We will also apply trained DD-PPO models to different tasks.”

Fingas inside Engadget he was impressed by the “distributed learning aid algorithm that not only reaches its destination 99.9% of the time without the use of maps, but can do so only 3% of the way.”

In fact, Heaven said inside MIT Technology Review, “Finding paperless routes is essential for next-generation robots, such as self-propelled spaceships or robots operating in homes and offices.”

Fingas had this to say about technology in general: He is still “very young, has not yet handled outdoors or in complex situations and does not handle long-distance navigation well if he loses sensors”. However, Fingas noted that Facebook shared his work with hopes of further progress.

