Facebook agrees to a $ 550 million settlement for face recognition class action lawsuits

Facebook has agreed to pay $ 550 million to settle a class action lawsuit for the use of facial recognition technology in Illinois.

Three Illinois residents sued Facebook under a state law, the Biometric Information Privacy Act, one of only two in the nation to regulate the commercial use of facial recognition. The class action lawsuit, which included collecting facial data for a feature that suggests the names of people in users’ photos, could have exposed Facebook to billions of damages.

Under the agreement, the $ 550 million payout will go to eligible Illinois users and attorney fees.

Facebook released the comparison as part of its quarterly financial results.

The law firms representing Facebook users in the face recognition lawsuit called it the largest cash settlement ever to settle a data protection litigation. The settlement gets along as Orwellian alarm’s rapidly growing practice of collecting biometric data.

In a statement, Edelson, Robbins Geller, and Labaton Sukharov said that the plaintiffs will ask the district court to give preliminary approval for the settlement.

“This case should make it clear to companies that consumers take their personal rights very seriously and, if urged to do so, fight for and up to the Supreme Court until they are properly compensated,” said Paul Geller of the law firm’s consumer protection department Robbins Geller said in the statement.

State laws, such as a new one in California that grants residents greater rights, protect consumers from invasive technologies even if they want to create a national framework on Capitol Hill. Illinois has the most comprehensive state facial recognition law.

Facebook face tagging in photos that are the subject of a lawsuit

