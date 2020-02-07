Fabio Wibmer inspires the world with daring on two wheels

If you’ve ever seen Fabio Wibmer in action, you may never see it that way again.

The 24-year-old Austrian delights people all over the world – he has almost six million social media followers – thanks to his breathtaking road and mountain bike skills.

“People said I was totally crazy, and you know, also stupid,” Wibmer, a self-made professional biker and documentary filmmaker, told CNN Sport.

His career has taken him from compulsive training every day after school to the streets of Paris, Hamburg, Tenerife and Vancouver, where he demonstrated his audacity.

Wibmer was born in Oberpeischlach, a village in southern Austria with only 104 inhabitants. He started driving motocross at the age of six and even took part in the 2011 World Motocross Championship in Italy.

But after watching a video by stunt driver Danny MacAskill, the Austrian was addicted to cycling.

“I’ve fallen in love with sports since that day,” says Wibmer.

He was then one of 15 young bikers selected by MacAskill to take part in his “License to Trial” workshop, and Wibmer then took part in the Scotsman’s “Drop and Roll” tour.

‘Insane’

The Austrian has become one of the most famous faces of the bike scene and his stunt videos on YouTube have had over 500 million views.

Nevertheless, it is the moment when Wibmer reaches a thousand views that are still anchored in his head: “It was super crazy as it was and just as crazy at the time.”

Wibmer’s face sparkles with excitement when he describes how exciting it is to navigate stairs at high speed. In the Austrian video “Urban Freeride Lives 3” he travels from Lyon to Paris and conquers the levels of the cities.

“We couldn’t really believe how many stairs there were. And it was pretty much the perfect playground for the video,” said Wibmer, referring to Lyon, his favorite city for cycling.

The video, viewed over 13 million times, begins with one of Wibmer’s toughest stunts. He flies down the city’s famous staircase – “The Lyon 25”, a 25-step staircase known for its terrifying size. When he arrived in Paris, he turned the Eiffel Tower into a bicycle playground.

Wibmer’s first video from 2020 – “Israel is my playground”, which has been viewed millions of times – follows him on his bike through Jerusalem’s most famous souks, castles and boulevards into the desert.

“Far too many ideas”

However, with popularity, expectations – and pressure – increase, so Wibmer is aware that each video is better than the last.

“It is kind of a challenge to avoid these thoughts somewhere in your head and to overcome them,” Wibmer recalls the moments of doubt he was facing.

One of his videos – “Some of My Hardest Crashes” – deals with the injuries that Wibmer has suffered, including broken bones and deep wounds after crashing into street lamps or falling from construction sites.

“‘To The Limit’ is a good example to show people how we think and how we as athletes experience that we are not stupid and how completely fearless,” said Wibmer of his new documentary dealing with the up and off from deals What is it like to be an extreme athlete?

Despite the risks he faces while cycling, Wibmer does not plan to retire soon.

“I don’t know when it will end or what it will look like in my last video, but I have far too many ideas at the moment.”