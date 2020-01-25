Fabinho admits that Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Liverpool would be a headache

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho admits that signing Kylian Mbappe’s Jürgen Klopp would be a headache.

The 21-year-old PSG superstar Mbappe has been moving to Anfield in the past few months and has recently spoken to the leaders of the Premier League.

The Frenchman played with Fabinho in Monaco before both left the club in summer 2018.

Mbappe has been a revelation at PSG since then, but speculation continues about his next club.

However, Fabinho knows him well and believes that he will improve Liverpool, although Klopp has taken the top three places from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Fabinho celebrates with Kylian Mbappe

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

“At this moment Liverpool would have a headache if we had him here because our offensive trio is very good,” he told SPORTbible.

“But I know Mbappe’s quality, he’s already one of the best players in the world, so he would obviously improve any team. He’s playing for Paris Saint-Germain at the moment and we have to respect that.”

Liverpool continued its incredible midweek season against the Wolves, with Fabinho appearing as a late substitute.

(Image: Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe celebrates

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

The Reds are still beaten this season, but the Brazilians insist that they focus on silverware and not on team or individual records.

“I could be too young to answer this question, but we’ve definitely been one of the best teams in recent years,” he said.

“You have to respect the numbers we are reaching now, even if you don’t want to talk about it.

“Records and statistics don’t make us the best, but if we keep doing what we do we will win trophies. Then we have to keep going season after season.”