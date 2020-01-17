FAA issues notice of temporary flight restrictions before weapons gathering in Richmond

FAA restrictions temporarily ban drones near Capitol

by: Dean Mirshahi

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 / 4:28 PM EST / Updated: Jan 17, 2020 / 4:29 PM EST

Installation of chain link fences around the Capitol before lobby day

RICHMOND, Virginia (WRIC) – The Federal Aviation Administration has released temporary flight restrictions for Richmond on Monday, designating the airspace as “National Defense Airspace” until the end of the lobby day, when thousands of gun rights activists plan to pack their bags on Capitol Square.

“Anyone who knowingly or willfully violates the rules regarding operations in this airspace may be subject to certain criminal sanctions under 49 USC 46307“Said the FAA.

Security measures near the Capitol would have gone up since arms rights groups announced their intention to organize a massive rally on lobby day, a day for citizens to pressure legislators in favor of causes they deem important.

Governor Ralph Northam (D) on Wednesday signed an executive order temporary ban on firearms and all other weapons around Place du Capitole from Friday to Tuesday evening. The governor cited “serious and credible threats” found online and offline with violent rhetoric “similar” to what law enforcement officials have seen in past events, “like Charlottesville”.

“We have received credible information from our law enforcement agencies that there are groups with malicious plans for the rally scheduled for Monday, “said Northam when announcing the temporary arms ban.

The FAA’s temporary ban includes drones, a potential threat that Northam also mentioned during his press conference on Wednesday.

“Pilots who fail to comply with the following procedures may be intercepted, detained and interrogated by enforcement / security personnel,” also said the flight restriction notice.

