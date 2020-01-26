FA Cup: Top scorers this season [See top 20]

Before the FA Cup fourth round match against Arsenal on Monday night against Bournemouth, here are the top scorers of the competition to date.

Harry McKirdy of Carlisle and Jimmy Ball of Solihull Moors are currently leading the table with 5 goals each.

Nathan Delfouneso of Blackpool has 4 goals alongside Tom Pope of Port Vale and Morgan Ferrier of Tranmere.

FA Cup top scorers:

5 goals: Harry McKirdy (Carlisle), Jimmy Ball (Solihull Moors)

4 goals: Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool), Tom Pope (Port Vale), Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere)

3 goals: Nathan Thomas (Carlisle), Jordan Williams (Fylde), Maxime Biamou (Coventry), Vadaine Oliver (Northampton), Adam Idah (Norwich), Tom Eaves (Hull), Michael Smith (Rotherham), Padraig Amond, (Newport ), Kieron Morris (Tranmere)

2 goals: Callum Paterson (Cardiff), Corey Taylor (Tranmere), Olly Lee (Gillingham), Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham), Conor Chaplin (Barnsley), Aden Flint (Cardiff).