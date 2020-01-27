FA Cup Draw: Time and details of TV channels today

The FA Cup draw takes place tonight with some of the most important names in the game.

The fugitive leaders of the Premier League, Liverpool, take their place, but they will do so only through a replay after League One Shrewsbury Town defended itself to tie on Sunday night.

Manchester United did not have so many problems when it hit Tranmere Rovers by six to relieve some of the recent pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester City headlines also made their way while beating the 10-man Fulham, but Tottenham is still not there after they could only tie with Southampton Premier League rivals on Saturday. Bournemouth and Arsenal face each other in the final match of the fourth round tonight.

Here is everything you need to know:

1/21 Ranking of the 20 best FA Cup finals

fake images

02/21 1997: Chelsea 2-0 Middlesbrough

A game that will go to the history books by the lightning of Roberto Di Matteo in a minute. Ruud Gullit became the first black manager to win an important English trophy.

fake images

03/21 1993: Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday’s most recent FA Cup in Sheffield was lost after extra time and repetition. Ian Wright and Chris Waddle took the game overtime before Andy Linighan’s header at the final moment.

fake images

04/21 2002: Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

A very close game was separated by two impressive strokes in the upper corner. Individual brightness of Ray Parlor and Freddie Ljungberg.

fake images

05/21 1976: Manchester United 0-1 Southampton

Finishing sixth in the second division, Southampton were massive helpless people heading for the game against the third on the top flight Man United. Bobby Stokes left-handed volley was the victory goal in 83 minutes.

fake images

06/21 2017: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Diego Costa canceled an early goal by Alexis Sánchez amid out-of-game claims. Only three minutes later, Gunners had his 13th title secured by another goal by Aaron Ramsey Wembley.

fake images

07/21 1980: West Ham United 1-0 Arsenal

The West Ham hero, Trevor Brooking, scored the only goal after 13 minutes in the final FA Cup final that a team out of the top category won.

fake images

08/21 1966: Everton 3-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Everton reached the final without conceding a goal, but on Wednesday they were two up with half an hour to play. The Toffees became the second team to achieve two goals and win the final.

fake images

09/21 2014: Arsenal 3-2 Hull City (AET)

Hull City had two goals in eight minutes against Arsenal, but could not stand. The goals of Santi Cazorla and Laurent Koscielny took the game to overtime before Aaron Ramsey stabbed home to break Hull’s hearts.

fake images

10/21 2016: Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester United (AET)

Alan Pardew danced on the sideline when Jason Puncheon lifted Palace, but Juan Mata took advantage of the game to stop the time before Jesse Lingard hit the upper corner, securing United’s 12th FA Cup.

fake images

11/21 1973: Leeds United 0-1 Sunderland

Leeds was a dominant force in English football when the second Sunderland division became the first team out of the top category to lift the trophy since West Brom in 1931.

fake images

12/21 1990: Crystal Palace 3-3 Manchester United (AET)

In the first final of all the seats at Wembley, Ian Wright and Mark Hughes packed braces for their respective clubs in an exciting game that resulted in a replay, won 1-0 by United.

fake images

13/21 2013: Manchester City 0-1 Wigan Athletic

Ben Watson’s 91-minute header against last year’s Premier League champions made Wigan the first club to win the FA Cup to be relegated in the same season.

fake images

14/21 1979: Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United

The “Five-minute Final” embodies the feeling that the frantic finishes are a staple of the FA Cup. Arsenal threw a two-goal lead in the absence of four minutes and Alan Sunderland still grabbed the winner.

fake images

15/21 1989: Liverpool 3-2 Everton (AET)

Five weeks after the Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool and Everton met in the FA Cup final. A 90-minute Toffees tie took the game overtime at 1-1 before a replacement Ian Rush orthopedic device won the Liverpool cup.

fake images

16/21 1988: Liverpool 0-1 Wimbledon

Wimbledon’s only win in the FA Cup was courtesy of a header by Lawrie Sánchez. The club had only been in the Football League for 11 years when they beat the current English champions.

fake images

17/21 2001: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool

The first FA Cup final held at Millennium Stadium was fascinating, as Michael Owen scored two in five minutes to cancel Freddie Ljungberg’s first game, winning the game to death.

fake images

18/21 1981: Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Manchester City

A final pebble with incredible blows was secured by a great FA Cup goal of all time. Ricky Villa’s punches in the box and the final will never be forgotten by Spurs fans.

fake images

19/21 Coventry City 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur (AET)

John Motson described this game as “the best Cup final” when he commented. Behind twice, Coventry leveled and dragged the game to detention time. ‘Gary Mabbutt’s Knee’ is now a Coventry fanzine after the Spurs man’s goal gave Sky Blues a dramatic victory.

fake images

20/21 1953: Blackpool 4-3 Bolton Wanderers

Returning from 3-1 down to win in detention time is a sufficient motivation for this final to be considered a great success. The game was called “The Matthews Final” for the performance of Stanley Matthews, despite the fact that his teammate Stan Mortensen scored a hat-trick.

fake images

21/21 2006: Liverpool 3-3 West Ham (3-1 in pens)

Seconds after securing a first FA Cup trophy since 1980, West Ham could not have imagined they would be desperate on the Millennium Stadium lawn. Steven Gerrard hit a 30-yard half-volley beam to take the game to overtime where the Reds would win on penalties.

fake images

What time is the draw?

The draw will take place at 19.19 on Monday, January 27.

How can I see it?

The raffle will be broadcast live on BBC One. If you are away from your TV, we will be blogging live all the raffle here.

Who’s in it?

1 Manchester United

2 Chelsea

3 Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur

4 Sheffield Wednesday

5 AFC Bournemouth or Arsenal

6 Northampton Town or Derby County

7 city of Leicester

8 Sheffield United

9 Reading or Cardiff City

10 West Bromwich Albion

11 Norwich City

12 Coventry City or Birmingham City

13 Manchester City

14 Newcastle United or Oxford United

15 Portsmouth

16 Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool

When are the accessories?

The fifth round of this season will take place midweek during the week starting Monday, March 2.

.