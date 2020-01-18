The Codemasters Formula 1 series has been one of the best sports games ever.

With accessible gameplay, great graphics and an intense career mode, it’s a game that keeps giving the player something and challenging them to get better.

The F1 2019 was rated positively by critics and players alike.

It was a sensational game that fell two months earlier than expected and included new features such as driver transfer in career mode and the two seasons 2018 and 2019 [F2] with cars and drivers.

It is no easy task to build on this, but Codemasters rarely shy away from a challenge, and the British developers will surely cross the borders again with F1 2020.

This is all you need to know about F1 2020.

Release date

EARLY: F1 2019 surprised fans with an early release date

The 2020 calendar will be the busiest ever. With 22 races and two new countries, Formula 1 will be really exciting this year.

The release date for F1 2020 is not yet known. Last year’s game fell in June 2019, but the series’ traditional release date was in August. This is a big window for fans to plan around.

There is no doubt that the earlier release date was a hit with the players and offered a much longer playtime besides the actual season.

Expect Codemasters to announce an appointment shortly.

play

CLOSE DANGER: F1 games have been getting better and better action lately

The success of F1 2019 was based on a very consistent and reliable gameplay. There were no horror show corners that caught you unexpectedly, or nagging insects that clouded the experience.

But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t expect improvements.

The handling model F1 2020 will make a leap forward. Bumps and inconsistencies in the track surface are still difficult to sense and hopefully will force you to draw more realistic lines through tracks like Monaco.

The user interface and the HUD are also very busy. Using ERS, changing engine modes and other settings is very complicated and difficult to be effective.

Codemasters have to make a decision if they leave everything in the driver’s hands or want to delegate some decisions, such as ERS management, to the pit wall, as is the case in real life.

career mode

CHANGES: A new R&D mechanic would be good

F1 Bread and Butter is a career mode. Most players spend their time here and offer the best experience for any racing game.

Codemasters have made small improvements to their career mode in recent years, but F1 2019 has taken a big step forward with the launch of F2 and a series of feeder races with two rivals that have followed you to F1.

There wasn’t much beyond that, but it was definitely entertaining and it was certainly just the first step in integrating junior formulas and a full trip into F1.

Hopefully Devin Butler and Lukas Weber will return to F1 2020, but if not, they should have some successors ready to push you all the way.

On the R&D side, it would be nice to see something new, but the practice programs and development tree are a proven and fairly successful way of developing your car season after season.

Multiplayer

CAUTION: Playing online was a basic requirement for F1 games

Online multiplayer has always been a minefield full of dive bombs and ruthless driving. There is no legislation for the antics of drivers with resentment, but hopefully the ghosting system will take a step forward to prevent Kamikaze attacks or lapped cars from causing pain.

It would be great to see split-screen races return. While most multiplayer games take place online, there are still many times when split screen is desired. The WRC 8 released last year included split-screen races and was a huge success for the players.

The online leagues were solid last year, but there will be improvements in connectivity and delay, and the ability to further customize options would be appreciated.

