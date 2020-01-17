Fans and Internet users were delighted with the Ilgan Sports report that the member of the K-pop group f (x) Krystal and “Tale of Nokdu” star Jang Dong Yoon will play the main roles in the upcoming OCN military drama “Search” , “

This will be Krystal’s first activity of the year after a long hiatus in the entertainment industry as their group’s comeback is uncertain and members will no longer renew with SM Entertainment. For this reason, it is not clear whether or how a group activity should take place, especially if the activities do not match.

The drama “Search” is about the story of two people who meet in a search party in the battle of the monstrous creatures. It has also been reported that f (x) idol Krystal will play the role of Song Ye Rim, an elite officer in the army, with a high level of fighting spirit and the will to get what she wants.

She will act as a former member of the Reserve Officer’s Training Corps and become an Operations Officer under the direct control of Western Military Headquarters. Despite his great accomplishments and the increase in strength and knowledge, she has a secret that she hides behind her birth.

On the other hand, Jang Dong Yoon will play the role of Goo Dong-Jin, who is a military dog ​​handler, his days in the military are few because his release date is too short until he joins the search party. and even met the monstrous creature even in a demilitarized area. This started when a dog he participated in escaped the military while still on duty.

Fans and internet users put pressure on the idol actress and actor after a successful balance was undoubtedly real chemistry between them in one of the most popular K-dramas of 2019, “Tale of Nokdu” with Kim So Hyun and Jang Dong Yoon, that draws the attention of most viewers.

Netizens commented that Krystal and Dong Yoon don’t match. Some comments were: “Jang Dong Yoon looks prettier and more innocent than she is.” The age difference also appears to be obvious. However, it’s too early to judge, and other fans hoped that internet users should wait and see the first episode of the drama before judging and criticizing the upcoming series.

F (x) Krystal is also expected to come out of the upcoming film with Chae Soo Bin and Jang Ki Young. She would be involved in a complicated relationship between Dae Eun, the friend of a man he meets at his place of work called Jang Hyuk.

Krystal will play Bo Young, and the film titled “Sweet and Sour” is expected to premiere in every season.

© Copyright 2017 KpopStarz.com. All rights reserved.