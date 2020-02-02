Extremists such as Owaisi Raising Army of Traitors, Poisoning Institutes Like Jamia & AMU: Giriraj Singh

Giriraj SIngh tagged a video of Asaduddin Owaisi, who spoke in Lok Sabha, supported protesting Jamia students and claimed the government committed atrocities against them.

updated:February 3, 2020, 4:46 PM IST

File photo of Union Minister and BJP senior leader Giriraj Singh (PTI)

New Delhi: BJP leader and trade union minister Giriraj Singh Monday accused AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of “poisoning” educational institutions such as Jamia Millia and Aligarh Muslim University against the country and claiming that Pakistan was made for people like him.

“Extremists such as Owaisi raise an army of traitors by poisoning institutions such as Jamia and AMU against the country. Owaisi and other anti-constitutional people like him must be stopped. Indians have now woken up. Do not suppress us or break us. Pakistan was a crate for you. Let’s live in peace, “Singh said in a tweet.

The Hindutva leader tagged a video of Owaisi, who spoke in Lok Sabha, supported protesting Jamia students and claimed that the government committed atrocities against them.

“A child lost his eye. Daughters were beaten up. Didn’t you feel embarrassed? Children are being shot at,” Singh said in a clear reference to anti-CAA protests and the police of Uttar Pradesh, who were opposed to excessive violence. against demonstrators.

