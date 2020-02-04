External system improves the signal strength of the phones by 1000 percent without the need for additional antennas

Venkat Arun from MIT is standing in front of the prototype of RFocus, a software-controlled “intelligent surface” that maximizes the signal strength at the receiver with more than 3,000 antennas. Photo credit: Jason Dorfman / CSAIL

We have heard it for years: 5G is coming.

Although the 5G high-speed Internet has slowly spread in some countries around the world, there are still many obstacles that have prevented wide acceptance.

One problem is that we cannot achieve faster internet speeds without more efficient ways of transmitting radio signals. The general trend has been to simply add antennas to either the transmitter (i.e. WiFi access points and cell towers) or the receiver (such as a phone or laptop). However, this is becoming increasingly difficult as companies manufacture increasingly smaller devices, including a new wave of “Internet of Things” systems.

Researchers from the MIT Laboratory for Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CSAIL) have recently looked into the problem and wondered if people worked the wrong way all the time. What if we could not focus on the transmitters and receivers, but amplify the signal itself by adding antennas to an external surface in the area?

This idea is behind the new system RFocus from the CSAIL team, a software-controlled “intelligent surface” that maximizes the signal strength at the receiver with more than 3,000 antennas. Tests have shown that RFocus can improve the average signal strength by a factor of almost 10. In practice, the platform is also very inexpensive, since each antenna only costs a few cents. The antennas are inexpensive because they do not process the signal at all. You only control how it is reflected. According to the team’s lead author, Venkat Arun, the project is the largest number of antennas ever used for a single communication link.

While the system could serve as another form of WiFi range extender, the researchers could say that its most valuable use could be in the connected homes and factories of the future.

The RFocus platform has over 3,000 tiny, inexpensive antennas used to amplify nearby radio signals. Photo credit: Jason Dorfman / CSAIL

For example, imagine a warehouse with hundreds of sensors to monitor machines and inventory. MIT professor Hari Balakrishnan said systems for this type of scale would normally be prohibitively expensive and / or energy-intensive, but could be possible with a low-power interconnect system that uses an approach like RFocus.

“The main goal here was to find out if we could use elements in the environment and arrange them so that they could direct the signal so that we could actually control it,” said Balakrishnan, lead author, in a new article on RFocus, The next month will be presented at the USENIX Symposium for Design and Implementation of Networked Systems (NSDI) in Santa Clara, California. “If you want wireless devices that transmit at the lowest possible performance but deliver a good signal, this seems to be an extremely promising option.”

RFocus is a two-dimensional surface consisting of thousands of antennas that can either transmit or reflect the signal. The state of the elements is determined by a software controller that the team developed to maximize signal strength at a receiver.

“The biggest challenge was to configure the antennas to maximize signal strength without additional sensors because the signals we measured are very weak,” says Ph.D. Student Venkat Arun, lead author of the new work alongside Balakrishnan. “We have developed a technology that is surprisingly robust.”

Researchers are not the first to investigate the possibility of improving Internet speed in the external environment. A team from Princeton University, led by Professor Kyle Jamieson, proposed a similar scheme for the specific situation of people using computers on both sides of a wall. According to Balakrishnan, RFocus’ goal was to develop an even more cost-effective approach that could be used in a variety of scenarios.

“Smart surfaces literally give us thousands of antennas to play with,” said Jamieson, who was not involved in the RFocus project. “The best way to control all of these antennas and navigate through the huge search space that arises when you imagine all possible antenna configurations are just two really challenging open problems.”

New study shows that radio signals benefit from decades of theory

