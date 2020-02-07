Extend Ban-Stonebowy to VGMA

The Ghanaian dance hall act Stonebwoy wants his ban on the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) to be extended as long as possible.

At a press conference at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Stonebwoy announced that he would like to see his ban extended for another three years to deter everyone, especially the young artist.

“The boys need to know that you can’t just behave badly and go free on an award stage. Such punishments are good for checking musicians. The ban didn’t touch me in any way, but it’s all good for the music industry,” he said.

Two dance hall artists Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were banned from the VGMA indefinitely after being involved in a violent fight on stage.

The two were also arrested and brought to justice for offensive behavior that was conducive to violating the peace. It has also been charged with exhibiting a gun in a public place without Stonebwoy’s permission. They later reconciled, held a press conference to announce a concert together, and have been very welcoming ever since.

In a meeting with the press, Stonebowy said that he and Shatta Wale have reconciled.

“We grew from boy to man, and you can see that. We sometimes regret the decision we made in the past, but as it is now, we’re cool, ”he said.

About his ex-manager Black Cedi, Stonebwoy said he would never disregard him, but “so many things were going on behind the scenes, I can’t say the exact things, but we’re cool. Black Cedi may not be working with me, but I know he’s happy where he is and I wish him all the best, ”he said.

He also indicated a collaboration with Shatta Wale. “Our mission will not be complete if we do not work together. At the right time, the Ghanaians will know what we are both doing. The collaboration must be wonderful so that the Ghanaians can enjoy it,” he said.

