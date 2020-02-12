Explosions at post offices at the last letter bombing in the Netherlands

The explosions are reportedly at post offices in Amsterdam and Kerkrade (Photo: Getty)

Two explosions hit post offices in the Netherlands after suspected letter bombs were delivered.

Explosions went off in two separate post depots, one in the center of Amsterdam and another in the city of Kerkrade, 120 miles to the south.

The first explosion occurred around 8 am in a business park west of the center of Amsterdam, according to reports.

The second took place shortly thereafter. No injuries were reported at either location.

Investigations are at an early stage and the police have not officially linked the two incidents.

But they only come one month after a previous bomb attack on companies in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht and Maastricht last month.

None of those devices exploded and the police have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the incidents.

This is a breaking story that we will update.