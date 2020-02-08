Explanation of whether a soldier is in Thailand and whether he has more than 20 people

CNN news

(CNN) – Thanya kiatsarn, comandante de la 2ª Región del Ejército de Tailandia, Confirmed de la tirador que mató a varias personas en un centro comercial en Tailandia.

The Circunstancias de su muer no confirmation and espera más información de las fuerzas de seguridad tailandesas.

More: Soldado tailandés mata al menos a 20 personas en un tiroteo

The permanent availability of the entire Terminal 21 business unit / Source: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP via Getty Images

The police and defense minister of Thailand have selected the country’s mayor, Jakapanth Thomma. Era un agente que trabaja Para el 22 ° Batallón de Municiones.

21 personas han muerto y al menos 33 resultaron heridas, Minister of Defense of Thailand, General Teniente Kongcheep Tantrawanich.

Personal Médico (en naranja) for the preparation of the commercial center Terminal 21, for the production of the Tiroteo Masivo / Crédito: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP and Través de Getty Images

There was an official response to the Secretary General Tantrawanich’s request.