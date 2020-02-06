Explain Casper to an old man – mother Jones

I have been confused by the whole mattress-in-a-box phenomenon for quite a while, and the disastrous stock market launch of Casper yesterday made me think again.

I understand that I am a boomer and these mattresses are aimed at millennials. Yet a mattress is a mattress. They all come in boxes and they are all delivered to your home in one way or another. The only thing that matters is how good the mattress is. Turn right? Do I miss something?

Anyway, if you go to the Casper site, you’ll find that ‘The Casper’ – their original, medium-sized memory foam mattress – costs $ 1,095 in a queen size. Is that a lot for a superlative mattress? You can’t trust mattress review sites to tell you, but you can probably trust Wirecutter, and they’re not impressed: “Although a few Casper mattresses had a distinct feeling that many testers liked, we think they probably too expensive for what they offer. ”They recommend seven different foam mattresses ranging from $ 250 to $ 2,200 – all available online – and none are Casper mattresses.

Alternatively you can look at cheap mattresses from regular sources such as Ikea. Their Myrbacka memory foam mattress costs you $ 499 and you can buy it online if you feel like it. They have others on price points a little above and below that. Costco sells all the usual brand names at prices ranging from $ 400 to around $ 1,000. Sit ‘n Sleep, a local chain that is inescapable here, sells a lot of memory foam mattresses for $ 500 and more.

So what’s the matter? Casper may sell the ultimate non-technical merchandise: a mattress. Their quality seems to be OK but nothing great. Their price is also OK but hardly great. They sell online, but so do other people. And even if you buy in a store, your mattress will still be delivered to you, just like a Casper.

And of course Casper loses a lot of money. What a surprise. Would someone please tell me: what does Casper do that would disrupt the mattress industry?