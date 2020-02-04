Expert tips for Coronavirus-stressed China

With public attractions closed, events canceled and citizens encouraged to stay home to prevent infections during the long Spring Festival break, their psychological health comes into the spotlight.



Beijing: Do you feel stressed by the deadly corona virus? Have a good cry, say Chinese health experts. If that doesn’t work, buy a punching bag for the office or try singing.

The advice for people in China who are mentally struggling to cope with the virus is because schools and companies are delaying reopening this week to limit the spread of the SARS-like pathogen that has claimed more than 420 lives.

With public attractions closed, events canceled and citizens encouraged to stay home to prevent infections during the long Spring Festival break, their psychological health comes into the spotlight.

There is also growing concern about the well-being of front line health workers as the number of infections rises above 20,400.

Some provinces, such as Anhui in the east, have set up 24-hour hotlines for people who are mentally affected by the epidemic to talk to psychologists or psychiatrists, state news agency Xinhua said.

Health experts have made suggestions on how to deal with “extraordinary circumstances”.

– “Have a good cry” –

“If your emotions are particularly suppressed, you can look for an isolated place and cry for a few minutes,” said Yang Fude of the Beijing Huilongguan Hospital.

“After crying you will feel better (…) A cloudy sky will only light up after a heavy rain shower,” he added when asked for advice from the front line who fought the virus.

Otherwise, employees can install a sandbag at their office and spend a few minutes bumping to relax, he said.

His comments were offered some entertainment on the internet, with a user on the Twitter-like Chinese platform Weibo: “We can’t cry all day.”

Act responsibly

Chinese citizens receive advice on all fronts about how to act responsibly.

A banner at Beijing West train station reminds people to “strengthen protection, stay calm, believe in science and prevent rumors from spreading”.

Another outside of a residential area in Beijing encourages residents to “not go out, wear a mask, keep distance with others and not shake hands with each other.”

Jingles on television and radio remind people to wash their hands regularly, on top of around the clock updates online from the central city of Wuhan where the virus was discovered late last year.

The Chinese state broadcaster has streamed the construction of two new hospitals in the virus epicenter and turned viewers into “online supervisors,” Xinhua reported Sunday.

“Don’t drink and play games”

As people spend more time at home, hashtags that detail their boredom have also done the rounds on Weibo, making the difficult situation clear.

One of them, entitled “Dad finally went crazy,” was viewed 440 million times, with 120,000 discussion posts.

These include video clips of family members who played badminton indoors while wearing surgical masks.

Another hashtag – “how bored can you be when you stay home” – had more than 80 million views.

A user wrote: “This is the 10th day that I have stayed at home and I cannot tell which day it is or whether it is day or night.”

Another user posted photos of a Mickey Mouse sculpture, apparently made from the husks of seeds and nuts.

In an effort to stop the virus from spreading, China has restricted travel and has closed most of Hubei province – where most deaths and infections have been reported – for almost two weeks.

But experts quickly urged citizens not to drink or play games to spend time at home.

Chen Xuefeng of the Chinese Academy of Sciences said this week: “If we don’t go outside nowadays, people can relieve stress by practicing indoors, singing, and so on.”

“Drinking and gaming for long hours is not good for stress and can create worse emotional pressure,” she said.

