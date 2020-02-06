Expectations for hurricane graduate transfers

Thanks to the powerful transfer portal, the Miami Hurricanes were able to add three very talented players to their 2020 football team, each undoubtedly playing a vital role in the success of the UM this coming year.

Improving culture is the message from #Canes head coach Manny Diaz. He notes that not everyone bought the culture they wanted to instill. To fix? get the right guys through the recruiting and transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/MrDpqXuF3D

– Mike Cugno (@ MikeCugnoCBS4) February 5, 2020

Manny Diaz and the Canes brought quarterback Eriq King from Houston, defensive end Quincy Roche from Temple and kicker Jose Borregales from FIU. As Miami approaches spring training in just over three weeks, I thought what a better time to review some of the expectations for these 2020 graduate transfer transfers.

Starting with King, it is pretty clear that he will be the Hurricanes starting quarterback in 2020. If that were even at issue, I doubt he would have made the decision to transfer to Miami. Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee is a big fan of King’s talent, and he should adapt to the system like a glove with his dual threat capabilities.

King’s accomplishments in Houston are well documented, including his 2018 season, where he threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns, while rushing for 674 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns. King has become one of the most electric players in college football.

Now that he’s in Miami, King has already been tagged as a Heisman preseason candidate, and why not? He has been phenomenal in the years leading up to his arrival at Coral Gables, and now he will have Lashlee as OC, with playmakers like tight end Brevin Jordan, and receivers Mark Pope and Dee Wiggins. The weapons and system are in place for King to have one of the most successful seasons for a Miami quarterback we’ve seen in almost 20 years.

On Wednesday, speaking to the Miami press, King was very clear and confident about his goals for the Hurricanes and himself in 2020, to go 12-0. Although I would be shocked to see the Canes go 12-0 this season, I think 10-2 is absolutely possible, if King continues to be the leader he has shown so far, and also does the same kind of games we’ve seen in the past. I really expect a high octane attack from the Hurricanes, King recording impressive numbers.

D’Eriq King says he is “very aware” – of the program’s history, fan expectations, etc.

“My goal this year is to go 12-0 this year, and wherever it takes us, that’s where it takes us.”

– David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 5, 2020

Second, we have Quincy Roche, who was named All-American as the first team by Sports Illustrated in 2019, after posting ridiculous statistics at Temple, totaling 13 bags and 19 tackles for the loss. Roche was also named AAC Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Quincy Roche, a graduate of Temple DE, is coming to #Miami and will team up with #Canes DE member Gregory Rousseau. It’s all a combo. The AAC defensive player of the year had 13 sacks in 19.

– Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 20, 2020

I don’t think there is any doubt that Roche will start on one side as a defensive end, with his superstar Gregory Rousseau on the other side. Elite player, I expect Roche to continue his dominant game for Cannes this season, he has such an impressive first step out of the line of scrimmage, he is simply unblockable sometimes.

Three passes to attend today’s bowl games:

Temple of Quincy Roche (video below)

– AAC DPOY 2019 (13 bags)

Michigan State Kenny Willekes

– 8.5 bags this season

A.J. of Iowa Epenesa

– 9 bags this season

Full overview of today’s bowl games: https: //t.co/LWHY4wphX2 pic.twitter.com/clcGD0lHy6

– Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) December 27, 2019

More than anything, the opposing offensive line will have to decide to overtake Roche or Rousseau with blockers. The impact Roche will bring to the Miami defensive line is going to be much greater than the many bags he collects in 2020. That being said, I predict that Roche will finish his year with the Canes with about 10-12 bags, he is just an exceptional talent that precipitates the quarterback, perhaps the best comeback in college football for 2020.

Finally, we go to our kicker, Jose Borregales, who makes the very short trip from the CRF to the University of Miami. If you’ve ever doubted the importance of a kicker in football, all you had to do was watch the 2019 Hurricanes, where in several games for Miami, the Canes’ kick game did not could materialize. Against UF, UNC, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech, the Miami kickers missed crucial field goals or extra points that cost UM at least one or two wins.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YV3eoe206go (/ integrated)

Then you have Borregales, who has already made goals on the pitch. In fact, when the CRF somehow beat Miami in 2019, Jose had two kicks in more than 50 yards. Last year, he had 21 of 29 field goals, then he was also Lou Groza’s semi-finalist in 2018. From a career perspective, Borregales in 50 of 66 field goals.

The addition of a reliable kicker like Borregales will certainly help the Hurricanes at least once during the late 2020 season. Regarding a statistical prediction for him, I would say that he will be 90% or even better for his kicks, hopefully. Miami coaches and fans pray that they won’t have to relive the nightmare of the special teams they saw in 2019.

So, like I said at the start, the three guys are going to be key players for the Hurricanes this year, and Miami will need them if they want to improve on their 6-7 record from last season.