Expect a messy Friday with a winter weather warning until 6 p.m. | Storm Track 5 weather

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Friday is a messy day with a running winter weather report until 6 p.m.

Through the Midwest, an icy mess with the Kansas City area is targeted by the storm and offers all kinds of winter weather.

The initial type of precipitation is snow. It will then take in warmer air at higher altitudes, transforming the shape of the rain into a rain of snowfall until dawn, which is a rather rough undertaking for travelers in the region.

The amount of snow will be light, with most areas seeing an inch or less, followed by sleet that could bring a coating of a quarter inch, which is significant.

The conditions don’t seem that bad at first glance, but you can expect a messy morning on the streets as the temperatures stay high at dawn in the upper 20’s.

The sleet mix in the early morning turns into an ice storm mix for a few hours in the late morning and early afternoon. This will be an all-rain event until mid-afternoon, as the temperatures are above freezing at 2:00 p.m.

Keep in mind that it will take a few hours for the ice to disappear, so slippery roads can be expected until Friday evening after sunset.

Temperatures will warm up throughout the day on Friday and will reach the lower forties by midnight on Friday evening.

The weekend begins with a partly cloudy sky as the storm system quickly moves away from the Midwest.

Its wake will be a stormy northwest wind that will keep temperatures constant throughout the day, even when the sky is mostly sunny.

Temperatures in the early 20s will rise to around 30 degrees in the morning for a few moments in the afternoon.

Strong winds with frequent gusts of up to 48 km / h keep cool teenage temperatures all day. So be prepared to get dressed for a bitter day if you plan to be outdoors.

Also look out for ice scraps or areas that freeze on Saturday during the day.

The wind will slacken on Saturday evening when the sky is nice and bring temperatures to the lower teenage classes until Sunday morning. Sunday will follow with beautiful skies as a steady breeze blows from the north at a speed of 8-10 miles an hour.

Temperatures become troublesome at 2 p.m. in the course of the day until the late 1920s. then they fall into the upper teens at sunset.

The Kansas City Chiefs game will be very cold, but otherwise it’s okay for the players. The temperatures will not be nearly normal by the middle of next week.

