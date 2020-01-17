EXO Suho sends a message to Exo-Ls among some fans who want to kick Chen out of the group: News: KpopStarz

The controversy and noise that come after Chen’s announcement that he will marry his pregnant girlfriend will become more apparent as the days go by, affecting not only the member but also the entire group, SM Entertainment, to Chen from future activities exclude the group. For this reason, the leader of EXO, Suho, is not holding back and has sent his message to EXO-Ls.

On January 16, Suho published a photo of the EXO-Ls hand sign or also known as the “L” sign. The leader of the group then published it on his Instagram account with the heading: “We are at a stage where words are not essential and only one hand signal can do everything.”

This post is simple, but it touches the fans who, despite Chen’s surprising announcement, still clung to OT9, and is an eye-opener for those fans who have already left that they cannot tear EXO and real EXO-ls apart.

In the meantime, members of the EXO-L Ace Union have been trying to kick Chen out of the group, and recently published a statement about Chen’s withdrawal. The ACE Union’s points were also made as to why Chen had to leave the group, and some of them were: “Chen’s actions have seriously undermined the group’s image and have led to serious divisions and disruptions in the fandom.”

One also wrote, “Without Chen’s withdrawal, I cannot support EXO wholeheartedly. Many paid members who have significant purchasing power in the fandom are keen to leave Chen.” The group will protest directly or indirectly via SM Entertainment. an answer must be published on or before January 18.

A contradicting statement was later released by EXO GLOBAL fans, and a fandom organization made up of international fans said: “We, international EXO-ls, have together made the greatest contribution to Exo ‘s profits, which means exporting over the Going on the fan Club membership is currently announcing every attempt to exclude a current EXO member. “

EXO GLOBAL pointed out that Chen’s personal life is not directly connected to his life as an artist. Therefore, this should not affect anything or anyone. In addition, they all reminded that, although EXO is a global idol, it shouldn’t be an obstacle to your profit or luck. It also includes having someone you like, like a girlfriend or getting married. The organization is ready to file a counter-petition if a case of EXO’s expulsion of Chen is published.

On the other hand, SM Entertainment made no statement about this controversy, and CEO Lee Soo Man doesn’t seem to be bothered when he even participated in Suho’s musical show alongside Super Junior Kyuhyun, which also featured a beautiful smile from Suho and Lee Soo Man einfingen. At the same time, the CEO patted his back and Suho held congratulatory flowers.

Suho posted this on his Instagram account under the heading “Thank you, Mr. Sooman Lee”.

