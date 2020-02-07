EXO repackaging album will be released in March + Fans hopes to participate in Lay: News: KpopStarz

After returning in 2019 with “Obsession”, EXO is expected to have their repackaging album in March!

According to Naver’s source, “EXO’s release date for repackaging albums expected in the fourth quarter of last year will be postponed to the first quarter of this year (January to March), and the related performance will be scheduled for the first quarter of the year. year. “

As the other group members will join the army for the second half of the year, EXO will then be less active and NCT and SuperM will become more active in the field of promotions and comebacks.

In addition, members are expected to be more focused on their individual schedules, including Kai’s solo debut. Last year, Kai released a practice video for his upcoming solo album, which serves as a gift for his fans who waited patiently while preparing for his solo album.

The title of the song was called “Spoiler” and the video highlights Kai’s powerful dance, which was posted in his Instagram account, along with the song lyrics. Suho also assumed that he also had his solo debut, before serving in the army, this was not yet confirmed, but he already let fans know about his debut during their concerts and fan meeting.

Suho recently finished his final phase for the musical “The Man Who Laughs”, together with Super Junior’s Kyuhyun.

Moreover, Baekhyun, who also promotes as a SUPERM member together with Kai, gets his second comeback, along with Chen’s third comeback album.

According to an SM insider, it was also reported that Sehun and Chanyeol would get their second comeback as a duo, in which their first album was released last 2018 with a title track, “We Young”.

Meanwhile, Lay, currently in China for his promotions and schedules, would have his fourth comeback album. Fans and netizens were then curious as to whether Lay would participate in the re-packaging album of EXO; however, there are still no further details or information about the upcoming album, nor whether Lay will join the group.

Another happy news comes this year for EXO-Ls, as Xiumin will be released in 2020 and fans were awaiting reunification with the EXO members.

Moreover, Chen’s fiancée is giving birth to the first baby of EXO. Amidst the divided views of the fandom for Chen’s withdrawal to the group, several EXO-ls were eager to welcome the angel that will be added to their family.

On the other hand, EXO schedules have recently been canceled together with other SM Entertainment artists abroad to protect members’ health from the new Corona virus, which has already been declared an international emergency.

Their Nature Republic Fan Meet in Manila, which should be on February 22, was also canceled.

