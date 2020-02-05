EXO members show off powerful images that endorse the # 12ShadesofLight: News: KpopStarz

Nature Republic has been making EXO, the exclusive idol group, as the model of their brand for eight years, and it can end quite quickly. According to the cosmetics industry on the 16th, Nature Republic has decided not to renew its exclusive contract with EXO, which expires on February 29. EXO has been an exclusive model for the Nature Republic since 2013.

Prior to the expiration of the contract, Nature Republic informs shop owners about the expiration of the agreement and encourages them to use their products, including collaborative products with EXO, that they have in store. Earlier last month, Nature Republic released “EXO Edition Water Tint”, a special edition of the brand that collaborated with EXO. It also launches a global color campaign by revealing makeup images with the “12 Shades of Light” concept.

Some interpret that the decision not to renew the eight-year contract is due to the marriage of EXO’s main vocal Chen and the news of his second year. On 13 September, Chen wrote a self-written letter through a fan site announcing his marriage to a non-entertainment bride. Since then he has dominated the real-time search term of the portal site. However, the brand confirmed that it is not related to the problem.

“Although it is hard to say when exactly EXO’s exclusive contract will expire, it will expire this spring,” said a Nature Republic official. “It is not related to this problem (with the expiry of the exclusive contract).”

Attention was paid to who after EXO will be the next model for the Nature Republic. “The selection of the new model for the Nature Republic is yet to be completed,” the official said. “It is an issue that is being considered.” Nature Republic stated that not only the basis, but also various products such as “Provence Air Skin Fit One Day Lasting Foundation” and “Protouch Color Master Shadow Palette” became popular. So it has come to present different makeup looks that they use together with EXO.

The company plans to deliver a new and fresh brand image through images that are different from existing ones, and to create separate images for products that are only abroad to actively use them for marketing in the country. The newest image is more specialized and meaningful and reflects the opinion of fans from the total concept to makeup products. Through its official SNS, it investigated the makeup look that best suits EXO, and brought about the beauty created by the harmony between light and shadow in a total of 12 images, including fans’ desire for different charms from EXO.

It contributed to the different atmosphere of day and night to the individuality and charm of the members. At 8 o’clock in the morning, the sunlit #Glorious Look at the sun at noon, the #A_ray_of_sunshine Look at different times, and #Starlight Look, which looks like the starlight in the sky at 1 o’clock, brought different moods into makeup. up to expression.

Nature Republic will present a post card book with the full portion of EXO’s makeup images as a gift when it purchases more than a certain amount in stores and online malls nationwide from April 18.

