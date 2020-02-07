EXO members bend their image with luxury brands: News: KpopStarz

EXO, a Korean entertainment group of SM Entertainment, consisting of nine members, is currently one of the best groups in this era. They were famous not only because of their skills and talents, but also because of their stunning visuals and body, which really exceeds everyone’s beauty standards. And because they were superstars, they are not only recognized by famous brands in South Korea, but they also recognize their perfection as luxury brands internationally.

In this regard, these are the times when EXO members have their visuals and great body built with famous brands they deserve.

1. EXO Lay as the ambassador for Calvin Klein

Last year, EXO Lay, currently promoted as a solo artist in China under the same agency, was chosen as one of Calvin Klein’s ambassador, making him the first Chinese person to become a global spokesperson for Calvin Klein Jeans and Underwears. After the release of his photo shoot set for the brand’s collection, fans and netizens can’t find their chill, because Lay Zhuang shows off his body with just a boxer, with his six-pack abs. Also, even with Calvin Klein Jeans, failed he not to show his great visuals, to radiate the appearance of a perfect boyfriend.

2.EXO Kai as a Gucci ambassador



If SHINee’s Key accidentally burned his Gucci, Kai burns the brand itself with its flaming appearance and sexiness, which brightens up many fashion enthusiasts. Kai is the first Korean Gucci Global Ambassador, and there is no way anyone would wonder why. His physique, tinted skin color, charismatic eyes and subtle gaze are all that conquers different hearts.

During the ‘Gucci Cruise’ of 2019, Kai made several headlines and collected countless photos of fans and media circulating online, with his proportioned body and visuals as the main subject. Kim Jongin (Kai) is indeed a fashion icon in every corner!

3. Sehun as the new face of Zegna

Zegna is an Italian high fashion house and the brand has a serious eye when it comes to choosing an ambassador, since EXO’s Sehun was chosen last 2018!

Sehun is the maknae of the group and as the youngest he was usually teased by the other older members. When it comes to fashion, however, Sehun is superior. In his released photos of recent years, Sehun dominates several fans with his masculine appearance, giving him extreme energy of sexiness and dominance.

This is also not the first time he has been recognized by luxury brands for Louis Vuitton. He suggested favoritism for Sehun (in a positive way!) Because he had invited him to the front row of Louis Vuitton Events, and Sehun was even announced as “The Best Dresser.”

The above mentioned are just the top 3 times that EXO has been chosen to represent high fashion brands, and this 2020 we look forward to the other members to be part of this list, although they are certainly all equally handsome and physically his steps.

© Copyright 2017 KpopStarz.com. All rights reserved.