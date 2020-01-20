EXO-L Ace's physical protest was a failure + Only 7 members reported: News: KpopStarz

Some members of EXO’s Fandom finally turned away from EXO’s Chen, with a real name like Kim Jongdae. EXO’s lead singer, Chen, announced her marriage and premarital pregnancy abruptly this January.

On the 19th, some eEXO-ls ACE protested at 1pm in the SMtown Cooex Artium. Their goal was to have at least 200 members, although only seven people attended. For this reason, EXO-Ls who want Chen to stay in the group showed their support for the member and demonstrated that their decision will still dominate than those who want Chen to be excluded from the group.

EXO-L, the EXO group’s official fan club, signaled a protesting member, Chen, to leave the team. As on January 13, Chen first publicly informed fans about his marriage and the future bride’s pregnancy on his official social media account. And immediately after the announcement, the fan club split, both for those who support Chen’s decisions and those who don’t. And two days later, a move called for Chen’s withdrawal from EXO.

Among them, the Korean union EXO-L Ace recently announced that their planned rally was reported. They previously mentioned that they would protest if SM Entertainment soon had no answer to this idea. The union now has a goal that it is reported to need 200 people to take part in the protest.

While Chen, the main voice of EXO, announced the news of marriage and pregnancy on January 13, the official Fandom EXO-L Ace union issued a statement calling for Chen to be removed.

“The EXO-L Ace Union (EXO-L) decided that the forced activities of Chen, a member of EXO-L, that caused huge injuries and confusion to fans would be a major setback for the group’s image,” said the EXO-L Ace said. “We will announce a statement for SM Entertainment asking Chen to leave the team. There are not only labels on EXO-related articles like” Ehenidol “and” Mordidol “, but also gossip stories that spark rumors for other members . “

“The fragmentation and collapse of the EXO fandom are serious. Chen’s irresponsible steps have led to an unusual split in the fandom,” added: “Given the loss of trust in the members, many EXO-Ls Chen can no longer support this. This has a negative impact individual members, groups and companies from “, says the statement.

They added: “The unstable schedule for the group harms both the fandom and the artists.”

They claimed that the EXO’s image was badly damaged when Chen arbitrarily announced his marriage and said that he would continue his activities afterwards and that there was a crack in the fandom. He also wrote that without Chen’s fall EXO-L could not fully support EXO. In particular, paid members with real purchasing power in their fandoms said they wanted to push Chen out.

They requested that the exclusion of EXO member Chen from the team and the planned group activities of EXO member Chen be informed of exactly what had happened or changed due to Chen’s situation. It also called for the protection of artists and the administration of keywords for portal sites.

