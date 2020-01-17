EXO Kai was surprised when he saw the slogan of the fans in Milan: News: KpopStarz

Kai, a member of the EXO group, real name Kim Jongin, showed at the Gucci Fashion Show in Milan how worthy it is to be a “global fashion icon”. The most famous Italian luxury brand with the name “Gucci” presented a collection of the Fall-Winter 2020 men’s collection by Alessandro Michele on Wednesday, January 15th, at the Milan Fashion Week in the Palazzo delle Scintille.

The South Korean representative, Kai, who is also one of Gucci’s ambassadors, appeared at the scene of the show, which was filled with countless fans, with a look that matched vintage check pants in brown and beige on the flower-printed cotton Muslin shirt and old striped shirt from the Gucci 2020 Spring Summer Collection. Additional points with silver mother-of-pearl, which have an enamel-based tiger head pendant, Z and K start rings and black leather sole boots with interlocking G-hole bit detail.

The video showing Kai’s preparations for a fashion show will be released on GQ Korea’s official Instagram on January 18.

Kai, however, appeared in a colorful Gucci costume and got the spotlight on the same day, and Kai’s reaction to the fashion show venue caught the eye of many. Kai, who wanted to enter the venue with a warm picture, found his fans gathered outside.

Then he was embarrassed when he saw his fan’s slogan. On the same day of the fashion event, January 15th, an online community published an article entitled “The Incredible EXO Kai”. Kai looked surprised in the post and pointed to his fan as he digested the event in a foreign country. Then he burst out laughing when he saw his fan’s slogan.

The slogan conveyed by the fan showed Kai how he played the game “Shouting In Silence” on the variety show “Knowing Brothers”. He smiled while listening to Baekhyun who said, “Inside the Padding, Two Letters”. but then he heard headphones and loud music “Inside the Panty, Two Letters?” Make everyone on the set laugh.

Internet users who saw this showed responses like “I think he looks like little Kim Jongin”, “That was really funny” and “I died after watching it on TV”. Fans who also saw the clips that can also be found on YouTube showed various reactions such as “It was an event that would stay in history”, “Kai is so funny” and “I became a fan of Kai after I saw it. “

Meanwhile, Kai, who celebrated his birthday on January 14, was paralyzed by many fans at the airport the day before his birthday when he left for Milan. On his birthday, the fans celebrated his birthday and exceeded the silt. EXO, to which Kai belongs, made a great comeback and was recently active with EXO’s sixth album “OBSESSION”, which was impressed by its fans last November.

