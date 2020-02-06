EXO Chen, Gil Seongjoon and Lee Jaehoon are Korean’s Pop Culture Proud Fathers Of 2020: News: KpopStarz

Following the steps of singers Chen and Gil Seongjoon who have become a group of cool men that everyone is looking forward to this year, Lee Jaehoon posted a long post through his official fancafé on February 6 and confessed that he had married her girlfriend.

According to a media outlet on the same day, Lee started a family in 2009 after having a relationship with his old girlfriend. The couple welcomed their first child in 2013.

“Before I became a popular singer, I wanted to be a man who lived confidently and stylishly,” Lee said. “After having been an entertainer at a young age and having lived in the public interest, I became an adult in a state where it is difficult to judge what needs to be revealed in my life and what should be avoided.”

“I decided several times not to confess as a child, but as a normal person I had a very small marriage with only my family and relatives,” he said. “That’s how I became a father of two children, and I still came up with something to reveal the world to this day,” he continued.

Many netizens also express their astonishment at his first confession in 10 years. The name of Lee Jaehoon attracts a lot of attention because it is placed on the real-time search term of an important portal site.

In addition to Lee Jaehoon, there are recently many other stars in the entertainment industry who confess that they will soon become a father. EXO Chen announced his wedding on January 13 and said, “I was carefully encouraged because I couldn’t wait any longer while thinking about when and how to say it,” he said in a release of his handwritten letter. This letter even had a lot of controversy when he reported his marriage and the pregnancy of his wife.

Gil Seongjoon appeared with his mother-in-law on Channel A entertainment program “Eye Contact”, which was broadcast on January 27. Gil, who had absorbed himself for three years since the singer was caught driving under the influence of alcohol in 2017, had a pledge ceremony three years ago on the same day and had a son two years ago.

“I should have been blessed, but I could not hold a wedding and a stone party,” he confessed. The reason to appear in “Eye Contact” was to get forgiveness and recognition for the singer’s mother-in-law.

Seongjoon, currently serving in the army, said through his desk on February 3: “A precious new life has arisen between my regular girlfriend, who promised to marry before joining the army.” And he hurried to get to the army with only legal proceedings to move quickly.

Sungjoon has recently requested a change of service because of his responsibility for his wife and child, and he will serve in the remaining full-time reserve. Chen, Gil and Seongjun’s confession also surprised many netizens. Both are cheered and congratulated because they quickly showed courage and responsibility as spouses and fathers.

© Copyright 2017 KpopStarz.com. All rights reserved.