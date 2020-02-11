EXO Baekhyun shows his vocals for ‘Hyena’ OST: News: KpopStarz

As actors Do Jihan, Park Minji and Kim Taehoon, who played the lead roles in “Miss Hyena”, they already demonstrated their perfect singing skills in 2006. They also released the OST album for the web drama on various online music sites.

In which this received so much attention for the song “Lucky Day”. “Lucky Day” has a simple melody line that is simple and simple enough for all officials on the site to sing along as soon as they hear it. With this song the natural harmonies of Park Minji, Do Jihan and Kim Taehoon catch the listeners.

For the 2020 remake of the web drama ‘Hyena’, the group exam member Baekhyun one after the other participates in SBS drama OST. According to a report in Sports Seoul on Monday, Baekhyun joined the OST line-up of SBS’s new Friday drama “Hyena” as a singer.

“Hyena” is a drama about a “Hyena-style survival period” in which lawyers bite and tear with money in their heads and hearts, which raises expectations. Compared to the web drama of 2006, this was broadcast 10 minutes per episode and is updated every Wednesday, with a total of eight episodes.

SBS ‘new Friday to Saturday drama’ Hyena ‘, which will premiere on Friday at 10 p.m. This show has become the talk of the city with the meeting of the leading girl-crush actor Kim Hyesoo and Joo Jihoon from South Korea, who have established themselves as trusted and viewed actors. The two actors, Jeong Geumja, who are portrayed by Kim Hyesoo and Yoon Heejae, represented by Ju Jihoon, are expected to perform in a confrontation in the drama.

In the latest work, Kim attracts attention, not only through the “Growling Chemistry” with Joo Jihoon, but also through her sole staff at the law firm, Oh Kyunghwa, and a special Womance (Women + Romance). Jeong Geumja, a hyena lawyer, and her right hand, Lee Jieun, will work together in every way possible for the money of their clients. “Kim Hye-soo leads the set and creates a comfortable atmosphere for rookie Oh Kyunghwa to play as much as she wants,” said. Not only Oh Kyunghwa, but also the production team had to fall in love with her.

EXO’s Baekhyun completes the gold line-up as the OST second and expects synergy between the drama and OST. Baekhyun previously also participated in the SBS Monday-Tuesday drama “Dr. Romantic Season 2” OST while performing “I’m Loving You”. As Baekhyun completed in the OST line-up for “Hyena”, this is his second OST in a row, as he has just been “I’m Loving You” for “Dr. Romantic season 2 ‘just a few weeks ago. He not only raised expectations, but also announced the birth of a new OST music power.

Baekhyun’s song “I’m Loving You” is an emotional ballad expressing his beloved lover, and Baekhyun’s delicate sensitivity and tone combined to create a good synergy for the drama. It has also proven Baekhyun’s potential by establishing itself at the top of major music websites such as Melon.

SBS “Hyena” will be broadcast on Monday at 10 p.m., after the “Hot Stove League”.

