Exclusive to SVU: get the scoop on That Secret Cameo

Olivia Benson has had some rough episodes about Law & Order: SVU and she turned to an old friend for support in “Redemption in Her Corner, the episode of Thursday, February 6. Warning, spoilers to follow!

The episode started with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) during a video conversation with none other than Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza), the one-time ADA of the Special Victims Unit last seen in season 19. While their interaction took place entirely through a video call, E! News has shown that Esparza filmed his cameo on the set with Hargitay doing her lines off camera with him. Warren Leight, SVU’s executive producer and showrunner, E! Exclusive news that they decided to have Barba check in from far – he said he was in Iowa with election fraud and “was living in a dystopian nightmare” – for a reason.

“We wanted a private scene at the top of the Barba episode that checked in to Benson after Tucker’s death. If we’d put him in the squadroom, we’d also have to let him communicate with Fin and Rollins, so we decided to take him from far to check in, “Leight said in an email interview. “It was also nice to speculate where he is now in his life. The fact that he is investigating possible corruption in the Iowa Caucus is a strange fluke. We wrote it last year.”

Barba controlled Benson after the death of her brother earlier this season and the suicide of her ex-boyfriend Tucker (Robert John Burke) in the previous episode. “It has been hard,” said Benson. “Lots of losses lately. Time flies.”

The two ended their call and promised to make dinner plans. Leight said he hopes it will happen. “Our best bet is that they dine at El Mercado in Hudson Yards,” he said.

Esparza played Barba since season 14 in 2012. He made his last appearance in character in 2018, and Esparza appeared in The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU, a special honorable mention of the shows historic season 21. Regarding why it was Barba and not Another character from Benson’s past, Leight said it boiled down to history.

“Barba’s character and his history with Olivia made him the right choice. Barba and Olivia were very close, he was there when she was involved with Tucker, and we feel that they keep in regular contact. It was also logistically easy. Raúl and Mariska and I kept in touch and he immediately responded to the idea, “Leight said.

Law & Order: SVU broadcast Thursday, 10 p.m. on ABC.

(E! And NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)