EXCLUSIVE: Texas Officer accused of manslaughter in Michael Dean shooting

A Texas police officer has been charged with the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man during a traffic stop in December 2019.

Temple, Tex., Officer Carmen DeCruz, 52, was charged Monday with manslaughter in the second degree in the death of Michael Dean, 28, who was shot in the head during their meeting, according to the Bell County, Texas District Attorney’s Office. He was detained and held on a $ 500,000 bond.

According to a Texas Rangers investigation, DeCruz stopped the investigative department of the state public security department, Dean, a father of three, on December 2 after a brief chase when the officer saw him on his radar. Dean stopped his Gray PT Cruiser at the intersection of two main roads and DeCruz fiancé him, followed by a fight. The report is not specific and does not say whether the altercation was verbal or physical, and only called it “a kind of altercation.” However, at some point during the exchange, DeCruz’s service weapon unloaded and Dean hit in the head.

A provisional autopsy decided Dean’s death as a murder and DeCruz was placed on administrative leave. A report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s office showed that Dean was unarmed. What has raised questions about the case is that Dean was shot in the head when the police were typically trained to shoot at mid-range, usually in the hull area.

Dean’s death has also led to a protest from his family and local community leaders who believe that the charge is too light given the circumstances.

“The Dean family finds this indictment completely inappropriate, given the evidence available in the case. Dean was shot in his temple by a closed door seconds after he was persuaded for a minor traffic violation, “family lawyer S. Lee Merritt said, exclusively to BET.com.” It is clear that Decruz wanted to cause serious physical injury when he shot Michael Dean in the face without justification. We demand that the correct costs are prosecuted. “

In December, Merritt told BET that his office had independent witnesses who said they were there while the shooting took place. Merritt told BET that he now has a signed statement from that witness describing the events.

“We have an independent witness who said they came on the scene just when DeCruz shot in the driver’s side of Mr. Dean’s vehicle. (The witness) didn’t see what happened before. The door was closed, so Mr. Dean didn’t have time to leave the vehicle.

“It seems to be one of those situations where an officer pulled down, shot him in the head next to his temple, pulled down, and shot someone without any real justification,” Merritt continued. “He could not endanger the officer behind the wheel of the car, the car did not move forward, the car was parked.”

Merritt also provided some additional details in the background of DeCruz, including his involvement in a 2017 federal lawsuit that accused him of participating in an incident in which a 15-year-old Latino boy was run over with a car and was left behind while the engine was running, which resulted in severe burns. DeCruz was not the driver, Merrit said.

The case was rejected and although he is not related to the Dean case, Merritt shows a lack of compassion and responsibility on the part of the Temple, Tex.

“It shows a tendency to brutality, and a history and pattern,” Merritt said. “The city should have fired this officer and the partner or at least corrected them a while ago.”

The Bell County D.A. says DeCruz’s case will be submitted to a Grand Jury, but no date has been set.

