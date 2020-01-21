EXCLUSIVE: Sources Confirm Ultra Contract With City Of Miami Signed

Local media in Miami have been fierce about the Ultra Music Festival’s absence of contract signed with the city. The festival responded to reports of a lack of contract in November, stating: “The Ultra agreement was previously ratified in July and, as usual, we are working with the city administration on some final touches . “

However, the Herald doubled over the lack of a contract last week, while also reporting a lawsuit brought by the Downtown Neighbors Alliance. Sources have confirmed with Your EDM that Ultra and the city of Miami have officially signed a contract.

With the announcement earlier today that Madeon would be added to the lineup, along with Kygo last week, and the imminent announcement of Phase 2, ultranauts shouldn’t have to worry that this year is going as planned.

See the full program of phase 1 and get tickets here.

Photo via aLIVE cover for Ultra