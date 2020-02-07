Exclusive: see Liam Hemsworth Play the most dangerous game

Liam Hemsworth is ready to play the most dangerous game.

E! News gives you exclusive first look at Hemsworth’s new series, Most Dangerous Game, for the upcoming Quibi streaming platform. In Most Dangerous Game, Hemsworth plays Dodge Maynard, a husband and father who is desperate to look after his pregnant wife before he succumbs to a terminal illness.

“If I just had some money, I would get some treatment. Maybe I will see my son born,” says Dodge in the trailer above. enter Christopher Waltz mysterious character that has an offer that is too good to refuse.

In his desperation, Dodge accepts an offer to participate in a deadly 24-hour game in which he quickly discovers that he is not the hunter, but the prey. He has no allies, it’s all up to him to stay alive. Deposits Increase Every Hour Dodge survives with the winning sum of more than $ 24 million.

“This action thriller explores the limits of how far someone would fight for his life and his family,” is Quibi’s official description.

Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Natasha Bordizzoand Jimmy Akingbola also star.

Called one of Quibi’s “movies in chapters”, every episode of Most Dangerous Game is 10 minutes or less. All content on the platform is designed for playback on the move.

Most Dangerous Game is written and produced by Nick Santora and directed and produced by Phil Abraham. The series will premiere in April, the Quibi platform being officially launched on April 6.

The most dangerous game from Hemsworth is just one of many offers for Quibi. A new version of Singled Out and Punk’d is in the making, just like a Reno 911! generation and a Demi Lovato-hosted series that is currently called Pillow Talk.