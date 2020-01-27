The day started as an idyllic Sunday in Calabasas, a suburb of Los Angeles. The weather was fresh and there was a low mist in the air that covered the peaks of the Santa Monica Mountains. Around 10:00 a.m., the neighbors started texting: “Does anyone else see the smoke rising from the valley near Las Virgenes Road and Mulholland Drive?” In a community that has recently been hit by forest fires , many were prepared for the evacuation. But in the minutes and hours that followed, they realized that something far more tragic had happened – a helicopter crashed in the mountains and the NBA legend Kobe Bryant was on board.

At 1:00 p.m., the news of Bryant’s tragic death was confirmed and supplemented by new information that his 13-year-old daughter Gianna was on board too. They were on their way to the nearby Thousand Oaks suburb to watch Gianna’s basketball game. Although there is no confirmation of the other deaths, the neighbors speculate that they include other members of Gianna’s team and their parents.

When details of the tragedy surfaced, chaos broke out in the normally sleepy neighborhood of Calabasas. Firefighters and other first responders rushed to the scene where the smoke from the crash rose for hours. The news media descended and the streets were blocked. And people gathered. First on the street, when neighbors appeared with horrified expressions on their faces and then passed to a more organized vigil in De Anza Park, about a quarter of a mile from the crash site.

RELATED: Breaking [Report]: Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash

At 5:00 p.m. in the park, the faces are a mixture of shock and crying. The neighbors hug, some wear Lakers jerseys. The sound of helicopters directly above the head is deafening. Smoke is still rising between the mountains, indicating that the crash site has not yet been cleared.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m., Fire Department Chief Darrell Osby of the Los Angeles County Fire Department held a press conference on the steps of the Lost Hills Sheriff’s station. According to him, there were nine dead and no survivors.

Before leaving the podium, the sheriff struck TMZ because he had spread the word about Kobe’s death before his family could be informed: “There is a lot of speculation about who the identity is. However, it would be completely inappropriate to identify someone by name until the coroner has done so. You did the identification and sent the notification to the next of kin. It would be extremely disrespectful to understand that your loved one died and you will learn about it from TMZ. ”

At this point, it is far from confirmed that Kobe and Gianna are dead. It is hard to imagine the grief his family has to deal with. But an entire church raises them to prayer.