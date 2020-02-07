Exclusive photos by Giuliani in Spain show that Lev Parnas has much more to share

Stored in devices that have been seized by Lev Parnas’ law enforcement agencies, there is a 34-second cell phone video of Rudy Giuliani enjoying a bullfight. There are also photos of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer posing with two matadors, a flamenco dancer turning her skirt, and a picture of the father of Venezuela’s opposition leader next to a tray of appetizers on the lawn of a Spanish castle.

The videos and photos of Giuliani’s trip to Spain, taken exclusively by CNN, show the efforts Parnas has made to document and store a wealth of information. They have helped Parnas’ legal department keep the accused Giuliani in the spotlight while building a defense for his indictment, and they could plague Giuliani – and ultimately the President – long after his impeachment.

Last week Parnas and his lawyer Joseph Bondy traveled to Washington with cameras in tow and went to the US Senate. The two knew perfectly well that Parnas could be removed from impeachment for wearing an anklet, an electronic device that violates the Senate Chamber’s rules.

The stunt came days after Parnas’ lawyer released an 83-minute record of a Trump International Hotel fundraiser in April 2018, in which President Donald Trump shared the dismissal of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch with his and Parnas alienated business partner Igor Fruman discusses.

Fruman made the recording and Parnas’ lawyer made it public. About a year later, Yovanovitch was called back from her post.

Parnas and Fruman were charged by federal attorneys in New York with campaign finance violations last year. You have not pleaded guilty. Parnas’ role as the alleged representative of Giuliani in Ukraine and the information he holds has become an interesting part of the impeachment hearings. Fruman and his team of lawyers do not cooperate with the impeachment investigation and declined to comment on the story.

Parnas is not finished

According to Bondy, Parnas still has an invisible stock of photos and recordings. These exist in addition to the notes, text messages, and other evidence currently in the hands of the Congress. The materials were confiscated by federal investigators in New York from Parnas’ phones and computers when charged in October and passed on to Congress by the Parnas team of lawyers after the judge in his case allowed it in December.

“Over the past few months, Lev Parnas has been shown to be a very productive collector of photos and videos,” said Bondy CNN in an interview. “Contrary to expectations, Mr. Parnas didn’t destroy any. Rather, he received it. The universe of matter has yet to be made public, but is of interest for matters that go well beyond the impeachment investigation. “

The images obtained from CNN show trips that provide an insight into the relationships Giuliani did not want to discuss, especially works he did for legally competitive foreign customers whose interests were in with his most prominent customer – the President of the United States Could get into conflict. Parnas says the photos help show connections Giuliani had with business and political interests in Venezuela.

When asked about the trip, Giuliani told CNN that he could not discuss details as it was a “national security” issue. Giuliani is currently under federal investigation but has not been charged with any crime.

Parnas reported CNN based on what he heard and saw while traveling last August. Giuliani tried to argue that Alejandro Betancourt Lopez, a wealthy Venezuelan customer, should be treated leniently by the Justice Department because he was dealing with an opposition figure of great importance to US foreign policy. This was first reported by Reuters.

The potential conflict of interest is a recurring theme at Giuliani. The efforts are strikingly similar to those described by Parnas in solving legal problems in the United States that the Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash is facing.

According to Parnas (and Firtash in an November interview with the New York Times), Giuliani Parnas instructed Firtash to inform him that Joseph di Genova and Victoria Toensing would represent him and could bring his case to Attorney General William Barr if Firtash could about information to Joe Biden, who would be helpful for the 2020 election. CNN reported last month that Di Genova and Toensing, Giuliani’s friends, had a face-to-face meeting with Barr to discuss Firtash, who is to be extradited for bribery.

Firtash told The Times that he had no information about Biden or his son, and was not funding any efforts to get dirt on them. “I was drawn into this internal US struggle without my will and desire,” he told The Times. Giuliani said he “never met” Firtash, but gave contradictory answers when he looked for information from him.

Betancourt woos Giuliani

Parnas, Giuliani and Fruman met Betancourt (40) at a Yankees game in London in June, said Parnas and another source who knew their meeting. Two of the photos obtained from CNN show Giuliani and Parnas playing. In one case, Giuliani is seen using electronic devices that Parnas says are designed to record his podcast. In the other they are in the Yankees shelter. News of Giuliani and Parnas was first reported by CNN’s KFile.

In London, Parnas says, Betancourt asked Giuliani to join his team of lawyers, who already had two long-time Giuliani friends: former US attorney Frank Wohl and Miami-based former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale. “Frank and Jon are great lawyers. The only reason Rudy was needed was to leverage with Barr, ”Parnas told CNN. A source familiar with Betancourt’s legal strategy reported to CNN that Giuliani’s Ministry of Justice ties, including familiarity with Barr, were considered helpful by Betancourt. Giuliani did not comment on Parna’s claim.

Parnas told CNN that hiring lawyers near Barr was an idea that was being used by Firtash, who shared these considerations with him. “For Firtash and Betancourt, the only reason to hire these attorneys was to come to Barr,” said Parnas.

Betancourt invited Giuliani, himself and others to Spain, Parnas said at the Yankees game and in subsequent discussions in London.

A castle near Madrid

Most of the newly released images and a video shared with CNN document a week-long trip that Parnas made with Giuliani last summer to a castle outside Madrid to meet Betancourt.

According to Parnas, who spoke to CNN about the trip, no expense was spared to impress the president’s personal lawyer and a large entourage traveling with him, including the families of Parnas and Fruman. The trip was first reported by the Daily Beast. Giuliani told the Daily Beast that he was there on business and on vacation.

Parnas informed CNN that Giuliani made two videos and Giuliani said they would serve two purposes. First, to help Betancourt, a Venezuelan energy manager who wants to ward off possible criminal charges related to a billion dollar money laundering case filed in Florida last year.

Second, the video should show that Betancourt is valuable to Juan Guaido, the chairman of the opposition-controlled parliament in Venezuela, which has been recognized as interim president by more than 50 countries, including the United States.

“The purpose of the videos was 100 percent to show Trump how helpful Betancourt was to the Guaidos,” said Parnas. The Trump administration’s support for Guaido was seen this week. Guaido was a guest at the President’s State of the Union address and met with Washington White Trump and State Department members for two days in Washington. He received a standing ovation from Republicans and Democrats when Trump described Guaido in his speech as “the true and legitimate President of Venezuela”.

However, a source familiar with Giuliani’s legal strategy confirms that Giuliani has videotaped for the Department of Justice, but disputes Parnas’ claim that all the videos were for the President. There is no evidence that Giuliani showed the videos to the Justice Department or Trump. The Justice Department declined to comment on this story. Betancourt and his lawyers did not respond to CNN requests for comments.

When asked about the trip to Madrid and the Betancourt video tapes, Giuliani said in a text to CNN: “Your story about the interviews is told not only by an unreliable source, but by a proven liar … I cannot discuss tapes or them confirm or reject. “

Parnas, who does not own the videos, is firmly convinced that the recordings were also intended for the President. “I would swear under oath that the purpose of the Guaido admission and Betancourt admission was to be shown to President Trump – although Betancourt’s video was primarily intended for the Department of Justice and Barr.”

August in Spain

Parnas says he was often asked to arrange logistics for Giuliani and take care of the smallest of his needs. A photo reviewed by CNN shows Parnas wiping Giuliani’s face.

Messages from Parnas’ cell phone, which were handed over to the house investigators for the impeachment hearing, show that details of Giuliani’s trip to Madrid were organized by Parnas, who arranged an airport welcome. “When you arrive in Madrid someone will be waiting for you with a sign saying” NUBA “on the door of the plane. They will take you through Cotumes (sic).”

The trio’s first stop in Madrid was with Andriy Yermak, the right hand of Volodymyr Zelensky, the new Ukrainian president.

After that, according to Parnas, a large group descended to El Castillo del Alamín. The group included Giuliani’s girlfriend, Dr. Maria Ryan and Wohl, as well as the Parnas and Fruman families. Probably didn’t respond to the request for comment, but a source near Giuliani checked Parnas’ guest list account. In one photo, Giuliani is sitting in a chair smoking a cigar with Ryan on his lap. Another makes her pose for a photo with Betancourt in the background.

Also present was Wilmer Guaido, the taxi-driving father of fighting opposition leader Juan Guaido in Venezuela, Parnas, and another source told CNN. Wilmer Guaido is shown in one of the pictures, which shows a starter picture. He did not answer any questions from CNN about his presence in the castle. Reuters first reported that the older Guaido was at the gathering.

During the trip, Parnas said Giuliani had set up his recording device on the castle grounds and made video interviews with Betancourt and Wilmer Guaido. According to Parnas, he also spoke to Juan Guaido about FaceTime.

“Giuliani told me that Betancourt said in his interview that he was secretly sponsoring the Guaido family and regime,” Parnas told CNN. This would clearly put Betancourt in a good position with the President, as Guaido’s position is based on US support.

Betancourt and his lawyer have not asked CNN to comment. Reuters reported that Guaido denied any financial relationship with Betancourt. Reuters could not determine whether Betancourt helped fund the US-backed opposition.

Betancourt, who has made millions of contracts from the Venezuelan government, was seen as a supporter of the rival, oppressive regime of the socialist Nicolas Maduro. The U.S. has recognized Guaido, not Maduro, as Venezuela’s official president since early 2019.

During his stay in Spain, Giuliani told Parnas that he was confident that Betancourt’s legal problems would be “resolved in a few weeks,” Parnas said.

A month later, in September, Giuliani met with Justice Department officials to discuss Betancourt’s case, and Barr came to the meeting. A source familiar with the gathering says the videos were not shown to Barr and would not comment on whether they were shown to lawyers. The Ministry of Justice declined to comment on the meeting.

Afterwards, Parnas said he met Giuliani at the Trump International Hotel in DC. According to a conversation shared by Parnas, Giuliani seemed to think the meeting had gone well. But that was before Parnas and Fruman were arrested on charges in early October, followed by reports that Giuliani is under federal investigation.