Exclusive of Kartik Aaryan: “I am a hopeless romantic”

February 14 is Valentine’s Day when everything related to love is celebrated (commercially or not!). In addition to cakes, balloons, declarations of love on social networks and elegant parties, young and romantic at heart can expect something else: a Kartik Aaryan launch at a theater near you!

The last two years have seen funny and romantic movies starring the heart of Bollywood in theaters on love day. And both have been successes, who have loved him with the ladies and established him as one of Bollywood’s most popular young actors. This year seems to be a hat trick with Love Aaj Kal 2, heroine star Sara Ali Khan. Now, this is a pair that fans have been waiting to see on the big screen since the reports that unite them made headlines.

We will soon know if chemistry is reflected on the screen, but Kartik is optimistic about life, love and movies, and why not? He has had a series of successes, has an exciting bouquet of films to come (Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2) and has played all the right notes when it comes to his career in the industry. However, at this moment, the young actor is in a very romantic mood and that is why we asked him …

It seems that Valentine’s weekend became the “Kartik Aaryan weekend” in theaters during the last two years. Is it just a coincidence?

I am humble and happy to hear that Valentine’s weekend is “Kartik Aaryan weekend”. I am a romantic person at heart, so Valentine’s Day is like a festival for me, it is not that love needs a special day to celebrate, but it feels good a day dedicated specifically to love! Second, the producers decide on the release date of a movie and I’m glad they feel it is a perfect season to launch my movie during Valentine’s Week. And a pure romantic movie like Love Aaj Kal is a double pleasure for young people and couples and I am sure they will love it. Pyaar Vaali Film Karta hoon, Pyaar vaale din Release toh honi chahiye!

Your love stories in movies have been quite tumultuous. Can we see a happy and peaceful adventure this time?

This movie is really different from what I’ve done before. To begin with, I play two characters, Raghu and Veer … diametrically opposed to each other. While Raghu has a love interest in his crush on the Leena (Arushi Sharma) school set in the 90s, Veer is very “today” and is in love with Zoe (Sara Ali Khan) set in this decade. And although it is a movie, Imtiaz (Ali) sir, very beautifully, has shown how the idea of ​​love has changed or has been similar over the years through Veer and Raghu. I think that the movies and movies I make must have a certain factor and that is the essence of the relationship. Even in Love Aaj Kal, although a story takes place almost two decades ago, people will interact with Raghu as much as with Veer. So, my characters in this movie will be identifiable, but are your love stories soft issues? Well, you must find out on February 14. All I can say is that both stories will be magical!

Hindi movies these days are turning more towards realistic dramas, small town comedies, theme-based and historical films. Do you think we are missing the romantic and light urban films that used to dominate the 90s and early 2000s? Is Love Aaj Kal filling the void?

The best part of Love Aaj Kal is that it represents both worlds. Either urban or entrenched history. Raghu is a boy from Rajasthani in the 90s and his trip or his filminess would give you a feeling of nostalgia. The 90s were one of the best and most romantic phases of Hindi cinema. Be it stories, songs or music, even today they are considered classics. We’ve all grown up watching the movies of Shah Rukh Sir, Salman Sir and Aamir Sir, they were ruling the hearts of all the girls … and they still do! And then we reach 2020, where we see Veer, who is an urban guy. And surprisingly, although it is 2020 and people can find love and friendship through applications, it is sad that a large part of people face a vacuum of true love and are looking for it. That’s what Veer is all about. It might seem a strange but endearing personality. Veer is that character who would like someone to be completely his or not. As he says, in the trailer: Aana toh poori tarah aana ya aana hi mat. Love Aaj Kal is a pure romantic film and I feel fortunate that Mr. Imtiaz has chosen me to represent his Veer and Raghu, who represent 2020 and the 90s and their feelings about love and romance. I feel that each generation wants to see their own love story on the screen and Love Aaj Kal will be the perfect one to touch their hearts.

As an actor, what did you learn by working with Imtiaz?

After working with Imtiaz sir, all my perspective and thought process towards acting has changed. He has his unique way of explaining a particular scene and you will never feel that he is trying to teach you something. He will become your best friend and you will never hesitate to ask him or discuss anything with him. He is a genius filmmaker. For the first time, I was playing two characters in a movie, but I never felt the burden due to Mr. Imtiaz. We used to talk for hours before filming and that helped me a lot to understand my characters, Veer and Raghu. Love Aaj Kal was the most amazing and smooth trip I have ever had and I would like to return on the same trip with Imtiaz sir.

You have consecutive releases coming. Do you sometimes feel that you need to take it easy?

Nothing can match the joy of being on set and facing the camera every day. Fortunately, when the time has come, when I can work every day, I don’t want to take it easy. I feel that even 24 hours is less for me. I have the best options in my hand right now and I don’t want any of the movies to go away. These days I hardly sleep because my mind is always working. I have become sleepless. But I am enjoying every detail.

His chemistry with Sara Ali Khan has been in the headlines for a long time. How will you work with her?

He is an amazing person and co-star with whom to work. She is full of energy. And we both had a great time working together. There wasn’t a single boring moment with her on the sets. I enjoyed working with her. There is a new girl, Arushi (Sharma) who plays Leena in front of Raghu. She is going to be a big surprise to the public.

IHis “look” as the boy of the 90s is quite interesting. How did you work on it?

It was a collaborative effort with Imtiaz sir. It was really difficult to interpret Raghu because his features were different than he would have thought. There were subtle differences. Body language was the first thing we worked on and Imtiaz, sir, assigned me a body language coach who helped me with Raghu and Veer. Raghu is a dirty boy, he’s out there, deep-rooted but scared of his family. But when he is with his friends, he is another person. That character required a lot of training and preparation. It was a journey of a character from a particular age to a certain number of years. I also had to lose weight, to look like a lanky boy who goes to school. So I lost about 8 to 10 kg to adapt to the paper.

As a child of the 90s, what are your permanent memories of that period?

I have this memory of going to my school function wearing my father’s suit that, of course, did not fit. Annual performance mein dance karna hota tha toh shy feel hota tha. Interestingly, only dad ka ek Bajaj ka scooter tha and used to take it as chori se when I was going out with my friends. I’ve always been a movie buff, so I used to watch a lot of movies with friends and we used to take bunk classes.

How was Valentine’s day celebrated when you were a teenager? Can you share some anecdotes or memories?

It’s fun, but I used to be scared while celebrating Valentine’s Day. I come from Gwalior, a small town. I was not frank. I never shared my feelings with my parents. So celebrating Valentine’s Day was difficult. I never dared to tell my parents that I want to go on a date. I remember once I took my father’s scooter and went to see my school friend in the garden, but she didn’t show up (laughs)! But the other days we used to meet chhup-chhup ke.

What kind of romantic are you?

I am a hopeless romantic. I do random things to see that smile on the face of my loved ones. I would do anything for her. I think there is no measure for love. I would totally change if I were in love with someone.

How would you court a girl that interests you? What would be your reaction if she took the first step?

It would show that I am not interested (laughs). He listened to what he did or reacted and made her feel comfortable and made her feel that she was not making the first move.

What are your views on dating applications? Do you think they killed the romance or helped him?

They have facilitated many things. Personally, I have never used a dating application. But once again, these applications have been very useful for many people. Communication has increased greatly due to social networks and applications. Of course, everything has accelerated as well. But I still don’t blame these applications because they are the necessity of this era. Everything has its own pros and cons. I think it depends on a person if he wants to be romantic or not.

What would be your ideal V-day proposal?

It could be anything. The ideal proposal for day V would be to take it by surprise. Whatever it is, she should be surprised and happy. That is something that would be ideal.

