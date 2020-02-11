Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the moment of his life, both personally and professionally. The actor is currently busy promoting Imtiaz Ali’s love, Aaj Kal, who is enjoying a stir as well because he introduces his supposed former flame Sara Ali Khan. The actor also has an interesting line with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Dostana 2, but a part was not so excited when the actor was cornered.

When Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 news was announced, many turned to Twitter to share their disappointment. Not only many were not impressed with the first posters, but they also wanted Akshay Kumar to repeat the title role. The same was the case with Dostana 2 and Love Aaj Kal, where some felt that Kartik is not the perfect fit.

EXCLUSIVE! Kartik Aaryan breaks the silence about criticism for films like Love Aaj Kal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2

When asked if fear of criticism is important to the actor, Aaryan, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, said: “Not at all. I’ve always done what I felt related. Either, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety … all these movies are the ones I’m really connected to. And now with Love Aaj Kal and the other 2, I really want to explore more. There’s no fear of criticism, there’s only one level of expectation that I want to set for myself that I want to achieve from a certain movie. It may be the next time I would like to achieve the commercial or mass entertainment aspect. With Dostana 2, I really want to push the envelope. “

In addition, on all his lineups and on the advancement of franchises, he added: “I am truly blessed to have such opportunities at such an early stage of my career that I have the opportunity to work with those filmmakers and with those types of scripts, which I believe They’re really good. Speaking of the franchise, it’s always a greater responsibility to take a franchise further. When a director or producer wants you to take the franchise further, it’s like an additional responsibility. I love the fact that this is happening. Either Bhool Bhulaiyaa or Dostana, they have been really commercial movies and they have been really great. “

