Exclusive interview: A look at Snoopy’s Legacy Valentine’s Day card

Valentine’s Day is all about one thing: Snoopy cards.

Okay, it’s also about love, romance, and the people you love. But if your family is something like mine, then Valentine’s Day and peanuts have always gone hand in hand. This October marks the 70th anniversary of Charles Schulz’s Peanuts comic strip. So what better time could there be to focus on the popular Hallmark Snoopy cards that have always filled our mailboxes (and our hearts)? notice?

I sat down with Hannah Guy, Director Marketing & Communication at Peanuts Worldwide, for inside Snoop.

Valentine’s Day must be an exciting time for peanuts.

There are so many of these points throughout the year that peanuts really come to the fore. We always think of Christmas and big pumpkins; these are the first two. But Valentine’s Day is also very strong for us.

Peanuts is a pretty big card room brand.

Yes, in any case. Hallmark is, I believe, our longest-standing partner at this point, if you put syndication of the strips aside. You have been a partner for 60 years. That is one of the things we are focusing on for our 70th anniversary. The Schultz Museum in Santa Rosa, California is a separate entity from us – it is a non-profit organization – and there is indeed an exhibition that is currently devoted to the history of peanuts and hallmark. We have some archive images of very early greeting cards and valentines.

Peanuts product catalog 1960s peanuts worldwide / trademark

That would be really cool to see.



It’s really cool. You have been a partner since I was born. The story of how they became partners is that there was only one of the card designers in Kansas City who happened to be a Peanuts fan. Peanuts were widely syndicated in the United States, but these talks only began in the late 1950s. So it wasn’t the phenomenon that it is today. (NOTE: The first Peanuts and Hallmark greeting card was printed in 1960.) However, this card designer firmly believed that Peanuts would be perfect for greeting cards. So it was just a test of five cards that were originally sold in a handful of Kansas City stores. Then they did really well and the program grew and grew and grew. We’re here 60 years later and it’s not just your birthday cards and greeting cards, but also a huge seasonal program, really a 365 program on Hallmark.

It’s crazy. I grew up with peanut cards for just about every event. My mother always got me a snoopy card.

We hear that all the time. It is one of those points of contact for people. Like people who are Peanuts Card families.

Yes, that was a really big deal for me. There was actually one time that I accidentally tore up one of the cards my mother got me. I was very young. I accidentally tore the card up and then cried, so it got me the same Peanuts card next year.

It’s really fun and special. It’s a little tangential, but we’re really powerful on social media. And I think it makes sense to think about it, because the original form of peanuts, the comic, is basically a form of social media – super digestible, can brighten your day.

It is included and comes out frequently.

I agree. Of course, some of them were part of longer stories that spanned a few days or even weeks, but all you had to do was read these four panels to understand the emotions and the joke. This is exactly what social media is today. And that is also a Hallmark card. You know, it’s that quick expression of emotion that translates from a newspaper to an Instagram post.

Would you say that peanut cards have evolved over the years or that they have remained largely consistent?

I think it has stayed fairly consistent, but I think those first cards were … focused on Charlie Brown rather than Snoopy. That probably has to do with the era in which they came out. Snoopy, as we know him today, has evolved a lot from his first appearance in 1950 to the moment he started to stand on two legs and take on all these other roles. Snoopy is certainly the hero today, but Charlie Brown has a lot to offer, as does the whole gang in various combinations of characters. I think it always comes back to the expression and tries to capture some of the emotions that are in the strip. When it comes to Charlie Brown and Valentine’s Day, it can sometimes be a little sad not to get Valentines. But then you have Snoopy. He is always ready to spread a little love.

First Snoopy Valentine’s Day card from 1963Peanuts Worldwide / Hallmark

Do you make the cards in-house or is that at the end of Hallmark?



Regarding the actual product design, Hallmark does most of it.

So if someone wanted to be the one who wrote the Snoopy cards, would they have to work at Hallmark?

Yes.

Snoopy and Peanuts compete in the card game with as many big brands as Marvel and Disney that are constantly saturated in the media. Why do you think peanuts can stay so high even when they compete against brands that are so saturated?

We talk about it all the time. I think I have to thank Charles Schultz and return to the source material. He wrote 18,000 strips throughout his career. He did not work with other illustrators or ghostwriters. Everything in this strip came from him. So whenever we think, “What do we do to keep the brand fresh?” We can go back to the strip and find something that speaks for the current day. Most of what drives this flick is again human emotion, human experiences, things everyone can do with, whether it’s a bossy older sister or whether you’re a loser in your group of friends or an unrequited love feel.

In conclusion, are there any upcoming Valentine’s Day Snoopy things you wanted to highlight?

One thing I definitely want to mention is that Charlie Brown Valentine will air on ABC on February 14th at 8:00 p.m. The special thing about the TV specials, especially here in the USA, is that it is still about television. People are still getting together with their children and families to see it. It’s pretty rare these days.

This interview is part of our larger series on Snoopy’s 70th anniversary.