Exclusive for 90 days: does Blake get cold feet?

The story of 90 Day Fiancés Blake and Jasmine is, well, a saga. She came from Finland to America after meeting Blake on a dating app. It just happens that Blake lives 10 minutes away from her sister who is in the United States after winning the green card lottery. Since she has been to the United States, she has been criticizing him for drinking, unable to hang out with his friends and hearing that the two should live apart until their marriage. Now she lives with his mother and Blake lives with his brother.

On their most recent outing, Jasmin threw a key in Blake’s plans. They were supposed to meet some of his friends for a birthday party. Instead, Jasmin let Blake go out to dinner with her alone. When he ordered a second drink, she decided to call it a night and went to her sister’s house.

Blake went to the party alone.

“When Jasmin left for her sister, I felt disappointed. She knew I wanted her to come with me to Everett’s birthday, and it shows me and my friends that she is not so much trying to make a commitment to begin or build a friendship with them, with people who are very close to me, like family with me, so it’s disappointing, “says Blake in a confessional in the exclusive clip above.

In a conversation Jasmin says that his friends seem nice, but she is not doing her best. Is he going to do his best to get to know her sister, she asks. If she got her way, Jasmin says she would hang out with her sister all the time. This seems to be a constant problem between the two, a problem that both of them are tired of.

Can they correct their two lifestyles? That’s what the 90 days of the visa period are for, he says. “There really isn’t much time left. The wedding around the corner, I’m just trying to figure it out and check if it’s the right one,” he says.

90 Day Fiancé broadcasted Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.