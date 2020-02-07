Exclusive: Bill Taylor says attacks on Yovanovitch were “irresponsible.”

Bill Taylor – the former US diplomat in Ukraine who was the main witness in Parliament’s impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump – denounced attacks on former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as “irresponsible” and said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was under pressure not to support them.

In his first interview since leaving Kiev in early January, Taylor spoke exclusively to CNN’s Jake Tapper Friday, saying he “absolutely” believes in Yovanovitch’s credibility.

The career diplomat also said he was bothered to see unfairly one of his witnesses – including Yovanovitch and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the Ukrainian National Security Council expert released on Friday afternoon.

“Of course it annoys me every time I see someone like Masha Yovanovitch or Alex Vindman wrongly attacking,” Taylor said to Tapper.

Taylor added that Pompeo is “under pressure” not to support Yovanovitch.

“I think he wants to support every member of the State Department, every employee. I think he wants to do that, ”said Taylor. “I also believe that other parts of the government are pressuring him not to support some people in the State Department.”

Taylor declined to say if he believed the pressure came from Trump.

Yovanovitch, who retired last week, was driven from her post in Kiev after a targeted smear campaign by Trump allies, including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Trump has repeatedly slandered her and recently revealed evidence that she may have been monitored during her stay in Ukraine.

Taylor was also denounced by the president as a “never trumper,” an allegation that the career foreign service officer stressed against CNN was wrong. He called Trump’s attacks “a bit strange”.

Pompeo was heavily criticized for failing to defend the diplomats under fire from the president. In a recent interview with NPR, the top US diplomat insisted that he defended “every State Department official” without naming a specific case in which he defended Yovanovitch. In an interview with ABC last week, he denied that he felt any “moral tension” about how she had been treated. In her public testimony, Yovanovitch called on the State Department leadership to do more to defend its diplomats.

Taylor, who spoke to CNN in his impeachment proceedings a few days after the president’s acquittal, declined to comment on the outcome. It is up to voters to decide in November whether Trump’s actions justify his impeachment.

However, the top two ambassador to Ukraine expressed concern about a possible precedent for the end of security assistance.

“I am concerned that a precedent has been created in which we can withhold security from a country that is in a fight, is at war. … Especially with the Russians, one of our two big opponents we identified. So I’m very worried about it and I would be worried about it in the future, ”Taylor told CNN on Friday. “I am concerned about withholding support for reasons other than national security.”

Taylor testified during the parliamentary impeachment investigation that the Ukrainian government was denied security assistance to launch an investigation into Trump’s political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unsubstantiated and false claims that the Bidens were corrupt in Ukraine.

Taylor considered all of the facts that had come to light during the impeachment process and said he stood by his testimony.

“As you say, I only reported what I was told, what I heard, what people described to me, and that was confirmed by most of the other witnesses,” he said to Tapper Friday. “And it seems to me that there is no real question about the facts of the case, and that didn’t make what I said controversial. It was pretty easy.”