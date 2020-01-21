Excision Reveals Dates for Bass Canyon and Lost Lands 2020

It’s a good day for bass lovers everywhere, because excision just dropped the dates of the heaviest music festivals of the year!

Bass canyon descends from August 28 to 30 at The Gorge in Washington. A month later, Lost lands takes place September 25-27 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. Tickets will go on sale soon, so stay tuned for more details to follow.

In 2017, Excision launched a whole new festival experience with Lost Lands, and it has only grown since then. To follow up, the famous DJ / producer started hosting Bass Canyon in August 2018. Not only are these events now cemented in the culture of bass music, but they have become community favorites.

We highly recommend these festivals to anyone looking for bass correction, whether you are able to do one or both! Don’t miss – save the dates!

Bass Canyon and Lost Lands 2020 dates

Photo via Jake West Photo for Lost Lands