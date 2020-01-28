DALLAS (AP) – Jamie Benn scored his second goal of 2:07 in overtime and the Dallas Games beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Monday night.

Steven Stamkos had both goals for Tampa Bay, including the tying result with 1:26 left in regulation.

Benn got the winner after a turnover from Brayden Point, who then appeared to pull the Stars captain from behind before his backhander by All-Star goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Vasilevskiy is 11-0-2 in his last 13 decisions, including a Tampa Bay 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars on December 19th. He had won his last 10 games, one of the franchise records.

Benn, who put the Stars up 2-1 in another backhander midway through the third period, finished his second game of two goals this season and has 14 goals in total.

It was the first game in nine days for the Stars, whose last game before the All-Star break and last week came one day after the last time Tampa Bay had played.

Ben Bishop, who Vasilevskiy spent last month on most goals in a Tampa Bay goal, stopped 23 shots. Vasilevski had 32 saves.

In the third period, Ben was alone when he cut the goalkeeper’s front and pushed the ball into the right post for 2-1.

Tampa Bay had an extra skater with Vasilveskiy off the ice when Stamkos scored his 20th goal, a timer in the middle of the left circle to catch it.

Stamkos rejected a volley bet over Bishop in the second period after Nikita Kucherov’s shot from just inside the blue line with the Dallas goalkeeper being protected from traffic.

The Lightning missed the opportunity to extend their lead to Power play after Corey Perry was punished for interference when he got into trouble with Vasilevskiy and both went down on the ice.

Dallas tied the game at 1 shortly after getting back on par. Denis Gurianov was charged to the net after a pass from All-Star center Tyler Seguin and scored his 12th goal.

NOTES: Stars D Stephen Johns had almost a 14-minute freeze in his first game since March 2018. He lost all last season due to post-injury headaches and had only played in a 7-0 loss to Minnesota the last game before the break. … There was a silent moment of silence for Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday. The arena is also the headquarters of the Naver Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban has said no Dallas player will wear the number 24 again. … Fs Roope Hintz (top) and Andrew Cogliano (bottom) stars they returned to the game after injuries. Hintz led only one shift in the first period. Cogliano was on the ice for almost seven minutes over 12 shifts in the first two bouts.

NEXT

Tampa Bay plays the fourth of six consecutive road races Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Kings

Dallas is home again Wednesday night to play Toronto.