Exceptionally, controversial calls go to Boston

The Boston Bruins have won five games in a row. A happy ending on two controversial calls made this a little easier.

The Boston Bruins have not had as many consecutive wins since November as they have in eight games. The all-star break definitely helped the team.

In the first half of the season, the Boston Bruins were on the wrong side of the challenges or the close efforts of the referees. However, this has changed in the last two games for Boston.

On Tuesday evening, the Bruins’ first goal in front of the Vancouver Canucks in the TD Garden seemed to be a clear offside. The referees finally approved the goal scored by Charlie Coyle; There were two things that were very uncomfortable for each team.

First, the game was probably offside and the Canucks fans were angry after the game. However, the Bruins would also have had the right to get angry. Looking back from Vancouver’s video assistants took a long time.

The NHL should clearly set the time frame when a team challenges a goal for any reason. It shouldn’t take longer than 30 seconds. The goal shouldn’t have counted, maybe it was too late for a challenge. A complete mess.

However, Coyle scored a goal. The NHL explained the game when Charlie McAvoy didn’t own the puck and touched shortly after Sean Kuraly had managed to get on the blue line.

Coyle had refused a goal in Montreal in November that could have led to a 4: 4 draw that evening. It looks like the Bruins have experienced some justice compared to this illicit goal against the Canadians.

Second, Drake Caggiula knocked Jaroslav Halak off the Chicago Blackhawks by just over a minute in the third round on Wednesday. The Hawks had possession of the ball because of the late penalty against Boston.

The referees refused to allow the goal scored by Chicago (most likely the winner of the Hawks). Why did you whistle? Nobody really knows. However, it was Olli Maatta who passed Caggiula while falling on the ice.

Maatta passed the puck on to the Hawks with his glove. It looked as if the puck had just missed the Finnish defender’s stick. If that was the reason, why didn’t the referees call the game immediately instead of waiting for Caggiula to score?

Nevertheless, the Bruins fans remember that the Washington Capitals scored a goal in their own net after a late penalty against Boston. A foul was committed, the caps put the puck in their own goal, the Bruins didn’t touch it. However, the referees did not call it a goal.

It is not an opportunity to correct a fatal mistake with another fatal mistake because someone always has to complain. The Boston Bruins got lucky on two controversial calls. Just like these unfortunate calls, they were previously on the other side of these situations.