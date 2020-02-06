Exact costs of Chiefs parade still unknown News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Yesterday was a long holiday for fans throughout the state, including emergency teams and waste management. However, how much did the city pay for a victory parade?

KCTV5 News has asked for a definitive number last week. The city said it didn’t have those numbers for us, so we asked fans how much they think it would cost to fill the center of KC with Chiefs fans.

“Probably a few million, easy,” Shawn Thrash said.

“Wow, it was great,” said Wumi Akingoli. “I couldn’t estimate it. Maybe half a million.”

The parade was, just as in 2015, a public-private sponsorship. Some companies donate money and others offer their services. You can see some parade parade here.

The city does not yet have its total costs, but there was undoubtedly an economic impact.

A fan named Mark Fitzpatrick said: “Oh, I have no idea, but I also think of how great it is for the local economy. I know how much I spent yesterday. If everyone spent as much as I did, all these stores and restaurants did very well. “

The city said final figures need time to figure out.

“In terms of costs, that’s something we still crack in the long run,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “There will be many different costs on our way. Frankly, we know this is the kind of event this community deserves.”

It was a party full of birthplace pride.

“I’m still very hoarse,” said Fitzpatrick. “It has been four days to work a little and party a lot. It really was a special day.”

To hold a parade like yesterday’s, there is a long list of factors. When it comes to city workers (such as the people who cleaned up the parade) and police officers, it is a matter of overtime. The city said that is manageable when the parade takes place on a day when people are already working.

“We must provide police services and we must provide security for people,” Sgt said. Jake Becchina with the KCPD. “I think that was a good example of that yesterday, and we are going to do that no matter what happens and we” I’ll find out later what it costs. “

“I think it’s worth it because it’s a glorious feeling,” said Akingoli. “Why not? It’s a victory. It should be celebrated.”

That is regardless of the costs.

We asked the city about the Cost of the Royals parade in 2015 and it works to provide us with those figures.

