Ex-soldier shot by daughter after opening fire on her in Mathura

Chetram Singh had served as Naik in the Jat Regiment and had retired six years ago. Chetram’s wife and daughter fight for their lives in a private hospital.

District officer Alok Dubey said while a bullet scratched the woman’s right eyebrow, the girl suffered gunshot wounds in the stomach. Chetram was shot in the chest and stomach, the police said.

His body was sent post mortem. The police said they were waiting to record what they said. The girl who attended coaching classes in Allahabad had come home two days ago. Her younger brother is studying in class 9 in Mathura.

Mathura (DIG) Deputy Inspector General, Shalabh Mathur, said the police found a pistol, two magazines and three live cartridges, as well as two empty ones on site.

He said Chetram was angry about his daughter’s alleged affair with a local youth.

In the meantime, based on a complaint from the deceased’s brother, alleging that the deceased’s daughter and daughter filed a criminal complaint pursuant to sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC her friend had shot Chetram because he opposed their relationship.