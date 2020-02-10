Ex-Kwara Finance Commissioner receives NN 200 million bail

The former finance commissioner in the state of Kwara, who is on trial for money laundering, Ademola Banu, was granted a bail of N 200 million on Monday by a federal court in Ilorin.

Banu, who is on trial for alleged money laundering in the sense of N411m, received solidarity support from his family members and employees who filled the court premises and sang solidarity songs in praise.

The Ilorin Zonal Bureau of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission indicted Banu and an Olarewaju Adeniyi on January 29, 2020 before the Babagana Ashigar Justice Court.

One of the charges was: “That you, Olarewaju Adeniyi, Ademola Banu and Travel Messenger Limited, committed a criminal offense in Ilorin between January and December 2018 under the jurisdiction of this honorable court to help with; The conversion of the sum of only N411m, property of the government of the state of Kwara, which you should reasonably know, was derived from fraud and thus a violation of section 18 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Amendment Act 2012 and pursuant to Section 15 para. 3 and 4 of the same law are punishable. “

Judge Ashigar ruled on the bail request and admitted that the first and second defendants were asked to pay a bail of N 200 million with an equal guarantee.

He said: “The guarantee must have real estate in Ilorin and file a certificate of occupancy (CoOs) with that registrar’s registrar, which should be reviewed by the EFCC.”

Judge Ashigar also ordered the accused to deposit their international passports, including other travel documents, and not leave the country without the court’s permission until the case is heard and decided.

“The two defendants should also remain in the anti-graft agency’s custody until they improve their detention conditions,” the trial judge continued when he adjourned the case until February 24, 2020 to start the trial.