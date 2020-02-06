Ex-Kwara executive director forfeits ownership of Nigerian government

A judge at Ilorin High Court has ordered the final decay of a building owned by a former managing director of Harmony Holdings Ltd, Mr. Adebayo Sanni.

Judge Sikiru Oyinloye granted the lawyer’s application to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC, Mr. Sedan Ola, after the defendant did not appear in court to challenge the legality of the proceedings.

When Ola applied for forfeiture, he told the presiding judge, “Sir, we have an application dated January 14, 2020. It was filed under section 17 of Law No. 14 on fee fraud and other fraud-related offenses. 2006 § 44 v. 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the inherent jurisdiction of this honorable court.

“Our petition prays that this honorable federal government should impose on the Federal Government of Nigeria remission of the property on Catchment Road 11, GRA, Ilorin, State of Kwara, and request that the Respondent’s Commission, who is believed to have done so, recover it was acquired through the proceeds of illegal activity, ”said Ola.

He asked the court to check the merits of the application and all the exhibits attached to the application.

The complainant said in a 35-paragraph affidavit issued by an investigator from the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Denis Nnachi, “Investigations have revealed that the ex-kwara executive director has fraudulently sold five properties the government has sold of the state of Kwara in Galadimawa belong to the Abuja area and used it to construct the building in question.

“The respondent used his position as Executive Director of Harmony Holdings Ltd to influence the awarding of contracts to several companies in which he was interested.”

He said: “It was discovered that the property, known as 11, Catchment Road, GRA, Ilorin, was constructed and developed using proceeds from illegal activities.”

Judge Oyinloye pronounced the verdict: “I saw the hearing notice that was duly served on the defendant. I have clear evidence that the defendant was properly served with the hearing on this proceeding. The respondent did not submit a paper to contest the legality of this procedure or to claim ownership of the property in question.

“I accept, believe, and rely on all of the 35-paragraph affidavits submitted by the applicant, although the application has not been challenged, I believe it to be meritorious. The property of the Federal Government of Nigeria is now forfeited, ”said judge Oyinloye.