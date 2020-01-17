Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sport

Ben McAdoo, former offensive coordinator and head coach of the New York Giants, interviewed the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator this week.

The news reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network marks McAdoo’s second interview this postseason as the 42-year-old coach plans to return to the NFL.

McAdoo has spent the last two seasons outside of soccer after being fired by the Giants towards the end of the 2017 season. Before his two seasons as New York head coach, he was the team’s offensive coordinator from 2014 after working for Mike McCarthy at the Green Bay Packers (2006-13).

Jacksonville separated from John DeFilippo and created an offensive coordinator position as the organization plans to help quarterback Gardner Minshew next season. Given McAdoo’s success as a coordinator and his experience with quarterbacks, he could prove to be a quality candidate for the jaguars.