Former champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Jos’ plateau United Football Club, became in mourning after the death of head coach Audu Isah Pele.

Pele, who died of Ali Kazaure at his residence on Wednesday afternoon, was hospitalized at Bingham University’s Jos teaching hospital before being released on Monday this week.

His death was confirmed by the club’s media, Albert Dakup, in Jos, the plateau’s capital.

Dakup said: “Pele came to Plateau United FC in 2014 as coach of the feeder team.

“After a series of bad results shortly after the club’s return to the Nigeria Professional Football League in 2016, the management of the team led by Pius Henwan, along with other coaches, made him the first team from the feeder team.”

“He has contributed immensely to the team’s escape from relegation this season when he served as deputy head coach in the absence of Zakary Baraje.”

He added that the late coach also played a prominent role in winning the team’s first NPFL title in 2017 when he assisted coach Kennedy Boboye.

“Last season, he was the team’s stabilizing force when he stood up for head coach Abdu Maikaba while serving nationally with the Flying Eagles.”

Late Pele played for the late Nigerian standard and JIB Rocks Strikers. He also coached Mighty Jets of Jos, the late JUTH FC.

Since then, he has been buried after Islamic rites, where family, friends, colleagues, players, coaches and executives from Plateau United, under the direction of General Manager Pius Henwan, paid him their last respect.

The deceased is survived by a wife, five children and many relatives.