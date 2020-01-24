New Delhi: Former Indian Overseas Bank ADM Chavali executive director has been included in a five-member advisory board for bank and financial fraud created by the CVC to act as the “first level of review” with respect to general managers and senior officers , according to an official order.

The holding of Chavali would be until August 20, 2021, according to the order issued by the Central Monitoring Commission (CVC).

The board, headed by former surveillance commissioner and then Indian Bank chief TM Bhasin, has former urban development secretary Madhusudan Prasad, former director general of the Border Security Force, DK Pathak, and then director manager and executive director of Andhra Banco, Suresh N Patel as its members.

No action can be initiated against the main bankers for their participation in alleged fraud before the advisory panel recently reconstituted by the CVC gives its approval. “The advisory board for bank and financial fraud will function as the first level of examination, with respect to officials in the GM range and higher in public sector banks and its equivalent in public financial institutions in case of fraud for more than Rs 50 crore, before such organizations initiate actions regarding banking and financial fraud, “said the probity control body.

The board will also offer advice regarding these senior officers under all relevant laws, including all compound cases, he said.

The measure came two weeks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured bankers that honest business decisions made by them will be protected and a distinction will be made between genuine business failures and guilt.

All administrative ministries and government entities have been asked to ensure that the board council “has been sought, received and made available, with respect to officials in the range of general managers (GM) and superiors in banks of the public sector and equivalents in public financial institutions in case of fraud for more than Rs 50 crore to the investigating agencies, “said the CVC.

These investigative agencies may take such advice into account when taking consequential measures to initiate a preliminary investigation or investigation and follow due process under the Corruption Prevention Act, 1988, he said.

“In the event that during the course of the investigation, the participation of a public servant employed in public sector banks and public financial institutions above the GM range reaches the notification of the investigating agency, they may refer the matter to the board to get advice before proceeding further, “the order said.

